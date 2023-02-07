ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring

SALT LAKE CITY — Twelve individuals are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation Friday. According to the U.S . Attroney’s Office for the District of Utah, a federal judge ordered the detention of the alleged drug trafficking ring leader, 40-year-old Jaafar Altalibi of Salt Lake County.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital

Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
HEBER CITY, UT

