SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are gearing up for a widespread DUI blitz to be held in conjunction with Super Bowl LVII. While the agency did not previously notify the public, Corporal Quincey Breur with UHP told 2News that "Troopers will be out in every area of the state tonight hunting impaired drivers."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO