kjzz.com
WATCH: Salt Lake police investigating 2 unrelated shootings within an hour of each other
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating two unrelated shootings, one of which critically injured a man. Representatives of the agency said both incidents took place Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 within an hour of each other. The first investigation began just...
kjzz.com
'Troopers will be hunting impaired drivers': UHP preparing for widespread DUI blitz
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are gearing up for a widespread DUI blitz to be held in conjunction with Super Bowl LVII. While the agency did not previously notify the public, Corporal Quincey Breur with UHP told 2News that "Troopers will be out in every area of the state tonight hunting impaired drivers."
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
SLCPD seeking 14 year-old suspect in Ivy Circle shooting
The SLCPD Homicide squad is asking for the public's help in locating a 14 year old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17 year-old in Salt Lake City Saturday night.
ABC 4
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
UPDATE: Ivy Circle shooting victim dies, police identify 14-year-old suspect
Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
kjzz.com
Bountiful police say suspects of home burglary, credit card fraud remain at-large
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement is seeking two individuals suspected of credit card fraud following forced entry into a residence. Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department said that the man and woman photographed below allegedly burglarized a home and subsequently put charges on the victim's credit cards.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police recover meth, illegal weapons responding to report of suspicious activity
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were arrested in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Clubbs, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony offenses in...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraising account shares details about victim of Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help the children of a pedestrian killed in Murray on Thursday. The victim was Dixie Marie Edgar, 44, according to Murray City Police. The accident was reported to Murray City Police at 5:53...
Woman ‘on fire’ taken to University of Utah Burn Center in critical condition
The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a call about a woman on fire in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to SLCFD.
Gephardt Daily
2 men wounded, 1 critically, in separate SLC shootings Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight, one which left a victim fighting for his life in extremely critical condition. The first investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night when SLC911 received a call...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
ABC 4
Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
KSLTV
Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring
SALT LAKE CITY — Twelve individuals are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation Friday. According to the U.S . Attroney’s Office for the District of Utah, a federal judge ordered the detention of the alleged drug trafficking ring leader, 40-year-old Jaafar Altalibi of Salt Lake County.
Midvale woman charged with allegedly ramming police cars while fleeing arrest
A Midvale woman allegedly rammed into three police cars as she attempted to flee from the police for the second time in a week.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital
Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
Gephardt Daily
DOJ: 10 Utahns, others indicted after ‘bath salts’ drug bust
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man who officials believe leads a large drug ring has been indicted following a drug bust, as have nine other Utah residents. In a memorandum decision and order filed Friday, “The judge wrote that the...
kjzz.com
Murray business owner accused of leading massive drug trafficking ring in federal custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A federal judge ordered the detention of a Slat Lake County man and business owner Friday after he was allegedly found to be the "ring leader" of a massive drug trafficking organization in Utah. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...
