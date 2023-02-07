Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
chatsports.com
Pitt quarterback Nick Patti announces that he is done with football
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti is officially hanging up his cleats. While we knew that Patti wouldn’t be returning to Pitt, he made it official that the Panther’s blue and gold will be the only college colors he will ever wear. Nick Patti may not have had many...
chatsports.com
Watt’s Happening in Houston?
JJ Watt, fresh off his nationally televised retirement tour, as showcased on HBO’s Hard Knocks In-Season with the Arizona Cardinals, is a busy man these days. As soon as the head coaching search for five NFL teams began, JJ Watt was touting the 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the THE tour de force candidate in the candidate pool.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
chatsports.com
Deebo Samuel and George Kittle detail why Kyle Shanahan’s direct approach is well received by his players
Kyle’s Shanahan’s success on the field speaks for itself. Shanahan is one of the premier coaching minds in the league, and successfully played a major role in rebuilding the culture of a 49ers organization that was teetering on laughingstock of the league status prior to his arrival in 2017.
chatsports.com
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
chatsports.com
How much value does Adam Wainwright bring to the Cardinals pitching staff?
It was announced on October 26th that franchise icon Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals on a year deal worth $17,500,000. There was a lot of speculation that 2022 would be Waino’s final year, although he never closed the door and decided to come back for an 18th season. Bringing back Wainwright is a move that helps alleviate some of the questions about the Cardinals 2023 starting rotation, although it is fair to wonder whether or not the 3 time All Star will be a reliable piece for the Cardinals this upcoming season.
chatsports.com
Super Bowl picks and predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for Super Bowl LVII!. So-called experts seem to be relatively split on the winner of this game. Of course, it should no surprise that everyone here at BGN is taking the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5). Nobody...
chatsports.com
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
chatsports.com
If Carson Wentz no longer viewed as starter, LA could offer chance to reset career
Whether you truly believe them or not is beside the point, but the Washington Commanders have publicly committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason and NFL Draft. That leaves former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz likely headed for a divorce with his most recent franchise. Taylor Heinicke, who split time with Wentz off and on as the Commander’s starter, is also set to his free agency with an expiring contract.
chatsports.com
Super Bowl LVII picks from The Falcoholic
All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbookand are subject to change. See the current odds here. Two teams that were heavy preseason Super Bowl favorites made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs knocking off the Bengals and the Eagles rolling over a quarterback-less 49ers squad. The matchup between two extremely dynamic offenses promises to be a good one, with both teams seeking their second Super Bowl win in a decade. I’m not jealous at all.
chatsports.com
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features out first defensive player of the series, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 14G, 90 total tackles, 54 solo, 4 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF. Year Review: In the spring of 2021, Leighton...
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Ole Miss Baseball 2023 Preview: Can any freshman step up right away?
The Ole Miss baseball title defense is set to kick off in only one more week. Goosebumps, folks. The Cup has already looked at who is returning and the transfers, but are there any freshman poised to have a big year like Hunter Elliott did?. According to Perfect Game, Ole...
chatsports.com
Pre-Snap Reads 2/11: Brock Huard on why Tariq Woolen didn’t win Rookie of the Year
Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.
chatsports.com
Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ...
This edition of my weekly New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft goes in a different direction. I wanted to get some different names into the discussion and construct this mock with a somewhat different scenario. I think I have managed to do those things. Let’s get to it.
chatsports.com
Because we have to, let’s look at buyout options for the Bulls
So it’s come to this, again. Another transaction window where the Bulls did... absolutely nothing, a decision that would be more depressing if it wasn’t so expected. After an exciting start to its tenure, AKME apparently is just GarPax 2.0, too lazy to make meaningful changes during a season or, also, free agency, and obsessed with “evaluating” a listless roster long after everyone else in the league has made up their minds. Let’s be real: it’s time to sell the team, Reinsdorfs.
chatsports.com
Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Play the Game (already)
And Fred La Marmotte ... well, rest in peace. Anyway, here in the great white north, the sun is out, the temps are above freezing (so 0 to anyone reading this outside of the states) and most importantly... there isn’t a lick of that white stuff on the ground!
chatsports.com
The Bear’s Den, February 10, 2023
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Brian Burns? - NBC Sports Chicago - Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
chatsports.com
Bulls might be able to solve point-guard problem in buyout market
CLEVELAND — By late Thursday, the only thing Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two consecutive days of working the phones and still being unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left him a bit worn-down. Not that...
Comments / 0