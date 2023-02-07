ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NAR: ‘A Slowdown in Home Prices is Underway and Welcomed’

According to the National Association of Realtors’ latest quarterly report, 18% percent of 186 tracked metro areas registered double-digit price increases in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 46% in the third quarter of 2022. Compared to a year ago, the national median single-family existing-home price rose 4%...
Mortgage Credit Availability Dipped in December

Mortgage credit availability dipped 0.1% in January and remained at the lowest level since 2013, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI). Credit availability for conventional loans decreased 0.3%, while credit availability for government-backed mortgages remained unchanged. Credit availability for jumbo loans decreased by...

