NAR: ‘A Slowdown in Home Prices is Underway and Welcomed’
According to the National Association of Realtors’ latest quarterly report, 18% percent of 186 tracked metro areas registered double-digit price increases in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 46% in the third quarter of 2022. Compared to a year ago, the national median single-family existing-home price rose 4%...
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
Mortgage Credit Availability Dipped in December
Mortgage credit availability dipped 0.1% in January and remained at the lowest level since 2013, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI). Credit availability for conventional loans decreased 0.3%, while credit availability for government-backed mortgages remained unchanged. Credit availability for jumbo loans decreased by...
