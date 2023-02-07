Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
Some Mortgage Lenders May Need to Act Now on Fannie Mae’s New Seller/Servicer Eligibility Requirements
BLOG VIEW: In December, Fannie Mae announced significant changes to its Approved Seller/Servicer requirements where, starting in 2023, Sellers must sell a minimum of 12 loans to Fannie Mae and Servicers must service one loan in order to maintain eligibility. As a result of these changes, certain mortgage lenders face...
Comments / 0