Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
SEC to sue crypto firm behind Binance stablecoin- WSJ
Investing.com-- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to sue crypto firm Paxos Trust Co, which issues the Binance USD stablecoin, for allegedly selling unregistered securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter. The SEC’s enforcement staff issued a Wells notice to Paxos, a...
Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws
© Reuters Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws. John Deaton thinks Michael Saylor does not understand security laws. Previously, the crypto criticized the SEC’s claim that XRP was a security. A 2019 US regulation states that crypto is not a security if used for...
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
The Top 5000 ETH Whales Are Currently Holding $650+ Million SHIB
The Top 5000 ETH Whales Are Currently Holding $650+ Million SHIB. WhaleStats shared the top holdings among the top 5000 ETH whales. Taking up the 3rd spot as one of the most held cryptos is Shiba Inu. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001282 after a 1.77% increase in price. The...
Star Entertainment warns of up to $1.1 billion earnings hit, shares plumb record low
(Reuters) -Australia's Star Entertainment Group on Monday warned of an up to A$1.6 billion ($1.11 billion) impairment charge in first-half earnings from a proposed casino duty hike in New South Wales, sending its shares tumbling 22% to a record low. The warning underlines the possible impact of proposed tax rate...
Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month
© Reuters. Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month. Rekt Capital shared his technical analysis for BTC on YouTube yesterday. BTC is experiencing its first dip in price for 2023. Rekt Capital believes that BTC’s price will drop below $20k this month and will target...
BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern. Fire Charts show that weekend whales are exploiting the upside liquidity in BTC’s order books. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 0.61% over the last 24 hours. A bearish chart pattern on...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
6 Super Bowl Lessons for Traders
Affirm Stock Skewered, Spotify Upgraded: 5 Big Analyst Calls | Pro... By Garrett Cook - Feb 12, 2023 1. Affirm was downgraded at two firms after a devastating earnings report, while Spotify climbed on a pair of upgrades. And here is your full Pro Recap of the biggest analyst calls...
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
Dow futures tick lower, CPI in focus
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages closed out the previous week with significant losses as investors look ahead to fresh CPI data set for release later in the week. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures fell 0.1%,...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete
© Reuters. Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete. Shares of military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) are plunging 12% in pre-open trading Friday after the U.S. Army announced the company had lost the $7 billion recompete contract for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to AM General.
