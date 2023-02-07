Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Defend Against Diabetes: Daily Dose of Vitamin D Shown to Lower Risk of Developing Diabetes
According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating More Vegetables Linked to Lower Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Eating more vegetables overall is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, while a higher intake of potatoes is not linked to a higher or lower diabetes risk, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. Many studies have looked at the link between...
hcplive.com
Vitamin D Could Cut Risk of Progression to Type 2 Diabetes in People with Prediabetes
Leveraging data from the Tromsø study, the D2d study, and the DPVD study, a systematic review and meta-analysis concluded vitamin D supplementation could help reduce risk of progression to diabetes by 15% among people with prediabetes. Ethan Balk, MD, MPH. Vitamin D supplementation could reduce risk of progression to...
MedicalXpress
Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease
A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D supplements may protect millions from developing Type 2 diabetes
BOSTON — Getting some sun — or just taking a vitamin D supplement — may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for the nearly 400 million adults at risk worldwide, according to a new study. A team from Tufts Medical Center says taking the supplements could lead to a 15-percent drop in the likelihood of developing the condition among adults with prediabetes.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Medical News Today
Does type 2 diabetes require insulin?
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or use it correctly. Some people require insulin, while others can manage their blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that diabetes affects 37 million people in America, and about...
What Is Coronary Heart Disease?
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- That seemingly sudden heart attack? It may have been triggered by underlying coronary heart disease. Heart attack is a big event, but for some it might be the first sign of a problem that has been building for quite some time. Coronary heart...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
verywellfit.com
How to Lower Your Triglycerides
The importance of maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels is not a new concept. But, there is another component in preventative healthcare that you need to monitor as well—your triglyceride level. This measurement gives healthcare providers insight into your overall health as well as your risk for certain conditions—especially...
The exercise that could help reduce liver fat, according to scientists
About 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic physical activity every week can significantly reduce liver fat, according to a new review of studies.The research, published recently in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, assessed 14 previous studies and found that this regimen of weekly exercise can lead to meaningful reductions in liver fat for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).NAFLD affects nearly a third of the global population, and may lead to cirrhosis, also known as liver scarring, and cancer over time.There are currently no approved drug treatments or an effective cure for this condition, but research has...
nextbigfuture.com
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
Fairfield Sun Times
High-Intensity MRI Can ID Local Recurrence for Musculoskeletal STS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) used at high intensity can detect clinically occult local recurrences (LRs) for musculoskeletal soft-tissue sarcoma (STS), according to a systematic review published online Jan. 26 in the American Journal of Roentgenology. Natalia Gorelik, M.D., from the McGill University Health...
pharmacytimes.com
Healthy Lifestyles May Lower Risk of Microvascular Complications
Study results indicate that exercising, following a high-quality diet, limiting alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy body weight, and not smoking protects those with type 2 diabetes. An overall healthy lifestyle was associated with a lower risk of microvascular complications for individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to the results...
