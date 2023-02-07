Read full article on original website
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Five Points residents are voicing their concerns over some new developments coming to the area. Apartment construction in the area is not the only worry for residents but so is the road work on Pratt Avenue. City councilman David Little said that before the...
June Jam set to return this summer, ALABAMA members say
June Jam is expected to return on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Alabama city councilman accused of shoplifting from Walmart — again and again
An Alabama city councilman is accused of shoplifting from Walmart — multiple times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city councilman, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple thefts, police said. He was arrested and released within an after after he posted bond. Keith is accused of shoplifting multiple times...
Attorney lays out what's next for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith
It's still unclear when Devyn Keith will first appear in court, but we do know a district judge will be appointed to this case. This comes after municipal judges and prosecutors recused themselves, because they're considered city employees and it would be a conflict of interest. The case was moved...
The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama
When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
