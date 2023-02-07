ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lee, TX

Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
ABILENE, TX
Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests

SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Real Estate: Hold a Pool Party in the Country!

SAN ANGELO, TX — This 4 bed 2 bath in Buffalo Heights sits on 1 acre with a super inviting in-ground pool and patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining! The front bedroom doubles as a convenient home office. This home has custom rock work, engineered hardwood floors and professional landscaping.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Police Release Few Details on Mysterious Shooting

SAN ANGELO— A mysterious shooting incident over the weekend on the northeast side of San Angelo is under investigation. In the early morning hours on Sunday, February 5, 2023, San Angelo Police were called to a shooting incident on Tres Rios Drive. After San Angelo LIVE! received a phone call regarding this event, reporters reached out to the San Angelo Police Department and was eventually told the Criminal Investigations Division was reviewing evidence.
SAN ANGELO, TX
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday

HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
HERMLEIGH, TX
Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
‘I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn’t feel real’: Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
ABILENE, TX

