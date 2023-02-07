Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
You Will Never Guess Why This Rivian Owner Is Selling His R1T EV Pickup
We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).
electrek.co
BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s
Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
Electrify America Is Raising Its Charging Prices
Volkswagen-owned charging network Electrify America has announced it's raising charges both per kilowatt and per minute of charging (how charging is billed depends on location). The new pricing goes into effect on March 6 and brings Electrify America's rates from $0.43 to $0.48 per kilowatt and $0.16 to $0.19 for up to 90 kWh charging, or $0.32 to $0.37 for up to 350 kW charging.
electrek.co
Tesla cofounder’s Redwood just scored a $2B govt loan to make EV batteries
Redwood Materials just got a $2 billion conditional loan from the US Department of Energy to expand its factory near Reno, Nevada, where it will manufacture EV batteries from an increasing amount of recycled content. In a US first, Redwood will produce 100 GWh annually of ultra-thin battery-grade copper foil...
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Renault-Nissan: why electric vehicles will be key to the future of the embattled auto alliance
When Carlos Ghosn was escorted off his private jet after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport in November 2018 and promptly arrested for alleged financial misconduct, simmering tensions between carmakers Renault and Nissan over his plans to create a single, cohesive company became all too public. The two companies, along...
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan
Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
Industrial Distribution
Lifeline Will Prevent Demise of Britishvolt EV Factory
In mid-2022, reports began to emerge suggesting that a British EV battery company was on “life support.”. Once hailed as a key driver of Britain’s EV market, Britishvolt was set to build a gigafactory to produce 30 gigawatt-hours worth of batteries. The project was backed by billions from...
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
investing.com
VW to speed up electric shift in five-year plan
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen will speed up its shift to electric cars and revamp its software strategy in a five-year investment plan presented by management to the supervisory board on Friday, the automaker said in a statement. Bosses discussed how to rejig the German group's production network to accelerate the move...
Engadget
Lucid tries to keep pace with rivals with a $7,500 'EV credit'
The Air lineup isn't eligible for federal tax credits. Lucid’s luxury Air electric vehicle exceeds the thresholds for federal tax credits, but the company is still offering what it’s calling an “EV credit.” Until March 31st, those who buy certain configurations of Lucid Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models will be able to save up $7,500.
Biden administration awards $2 billion loan to EV battery recycling company as US plays catch-up: report
The Biden administration awarded a conditional $2 billion green energy loan to Nevada-based recycling venture company Redwood Materials, started by a former CTO at Tesla.
torquenews.com
BlueFire Project Shatters Recharging Wait Times For Electric Vehicles
As part of the 'BLUEFIRE' project, the recharging technology has been tested in a racing kart and subjected to real resistance tests on the road, greatly exceeding expectations. The slow charging speed of electric vehicles is one of the handicaps that still prevents the user experience of an electric car...
SolarEdge and Freedom Forever Announce Multi-Year Agreement that Includes PV and Battery Storage Systems
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Freedom Forever, a leading U.S. residential solar installer, for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005471/en/ The SolarEdge Home Battery will be part of the residential smart energy solution now offered to Freedom Forever customers (Photo: Business Wire)
Top Speed
Kawasaki And Hydrogen Could End Your EV Woes
With the ozone depleting, pollution increasing, and ecosystems dying, it’s safe to say these are worrisome times. Electrification seems like a go-to solution for all this, and many two-wheeler giants plan to go all-electric in the next decade. However, even though it might seem like it, electric motorcycles are NOT entirely pollution-free, and they’re certainly not too popular among hardcore enthusiasts like us. So, taking a different approach on the matter, Kawasaki recently debuted an interesting hydrogen-powered motorcycle that could end your EV woes, but keep all the key aspects we love about motorcycles—even the exhaust note!
Industrial Distribution
Defense Contractor Pays $478K to Resolve Inflated Rates Allegations
An aerospace company paid $478,586.49 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. Triumph Actuation Systems – Connecticut, LLC allegedly inflated rates charged to and paid by the government on defense contracts. Triumph has designed and manufactured mechanical and actuation components for U.S. military aircraft and military systems.
