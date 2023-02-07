Read full article on original website
Türkiye-Syria earthquake strikes a region where millions already in crisis
Monday’s deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria hit a region where millions are already deep in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, and where response efforts will be complicated by issues of territorial control and damage to a major aid hub. A first 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck before dawn...
Earthquake aid, Somaliland independence, and Nigeria’s new naira: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Earthquake response efforts hit geopolitical buffers. The death toll from the 6 February earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria was past 22,000 and rising when Cheat Sheet went to press. Hopes were fading, but some survivors were still being pulled from the rubble. The catastrophe struck a region where millions of people with insufficient food or shelter were already struggling to get through the winter. To many, it has felt like the wheels of the international response are turning far too slowly, especially in rebel-held northwest Syria, which was hit hard and relies on just one UN border crossing from Türkiye for much of its aid (read this to get up to speed on how all that works). Concern that the parties in Syria’s war are playing politics with aid – a problem that has never really gone away – is coming to the fore once again. The US Department of the Treasury announced on 9 February that it was issuing a 180-day “general license” for earthquake relief in Syria, which is effectively a suspension on sanctions. How and if this will work in the northwest, which is mostly run by a group many countries have designated as a terrorist organisation, is yet to be seen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, meanwhile, has been accused of preparedness failings and of sidelining minorities in the initial relief effort. Local communities in both countries have stepped up to do their bit where possible, but first responders and aid workers have themselves been caught up in a humanitarian crisis that will be felt by millions for a long time to come.
In pictures: Earthquakes trigger traumatic memories for survivors in Türkiye
“The way the floor began shaking under my feet made me think I was back in Syria,” photographer Abdulsalam Jarroud, 24, a Syrian refugee originally from Idlib, says of the moment a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep on 6 February. “It re-awakened traumatic memories I’ve been trying to forget.”
Why is UN aid so slow to reach Syrian earthquake survivors?
As the death toll rises and more days pass with thousands of survivors trying to find shelter in freezing temperatures in earthquake-hit (and war-ravaged) northwest Syria, many people are asking a simple question: Why can’t the UN send aid straight into the region from wherever it wants?. Unfortunately, it’s...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Reasons for Russia's Jump in Deadly Losses Outlined by U.K. Intelligence
Ukraine reported its highest daily death toll of 1,140 Russian soldiers on Saturday.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
In northern Mali, Islamic State attacks cause ‘tragedies beyond comprehension’
Large-scale attacks by the Sahelian branch of the so-called Islamic State have driven a major humanitarian emergency in northeastern Mali and contributed to the highest civilian fatality count in the country’s decade-long jihadist conflict. Testimonies collected by The New Humanitarian in recent weeks highlight extensive needs on the ground...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
A new plan to tackle trauma in Somalia after 30 years of ‘shared distress’
Trauma and grief are deeply ingrained in the Somali experience. After more than 30 years of war and disaster, we are all connected by pain and tragedy. No matter where we live, every Somali family has stories of loss, and an enduring worry for the loved ones that remain. As...
‘Justice has to happen first’: Why Darfuris are rejecting a local reconciliation drive
A series of reconciliation agreements were struck last summer between communities in Sudan’s long-suffering Darfur region, where waves of mass killings have displaced more than 700,000 people in recent years. But the accords have been rejected by many Darfuris because they were brokered by the feared leader of one...
ICC trial brings mixed feelings for Darfur Janjaweed victims
Survivors of Darfur’s conflict say they have experienced a mixture of painful memories and feelings of relief as the first trial into atrocities committed in the western region of Sudan continues proceedings at the Hague-based International Criminal Court. Witnesses have been testifying since April 2022 against Ali Muhammad Ali...
