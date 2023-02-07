A former WWE star has talked about what it was like for him to use the F5 at a time when Brock Lesnar was away from the company. When Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in March 2022 on Raw following that year’s WrestleMania, he became one of the fastest superstars in the history of the company. Five months later, Lesnar was in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 beating The Rock to become the WWE Champion when Lesnar was just 25 years old.

2 DAYS AGO