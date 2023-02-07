Read full article on original website
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
WWE Filming Movie Parody Promos For WrestleMania 39
When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year, WWE plans on airing some movie parody promos just like they did in the past. This year’s WrestleMania 39 event takes place on April 1st and April 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL’s Rams (the reigning Super Bowl Champions for two more days) and Chargers.
Former Women’s Champion Possibly Returning To Smackdown Tonight
A former WWE Women’s Champion may be returning to this week’s Smackdown event following an absence that lasted over one month. Ronda Rousey has yet to appear on WWE TV in 2023. The last time she was on Smackdown was on the December 30th episode when she lost the SD Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in about 45 seconds.
How The Usos Were Written Off Montreal WWE SmackDown
WWE has apparently found a way to write The Usos off of the upcoming SmackDown in Montreal with legal issues preventing Canadian travel. On SmackDown, Sami Zayn finally got to talk to Jey Uso who walked out of the beatdown of him at the Royal Rumble but returned to the show to successfully defend his SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Jimmy. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman was at his lurking best as he sought to keep an eye on what was happening in The Bloodline for Roman Reigns.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy Award
When it comes to acknowledging Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman believes that the Emmy Awards need to honor the Tribal Chief. For the past two and a half years, Roman Reigns has dominated WWE as the Tribal Chief that has held the WWE Universal Title since August 2020, which is nearly 900 days now. Reigns added the WWE Title to his collection ten months ago to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Rumor Killer On What Mercedes Moné Is Earning In NJPW
There have been rumors about how much Mercedes Mone was earning in NJPW, but some new details have emerged noting her deal isn’t as lucrative as what Chris Jericho got. At Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut as she confronted the IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.
WrestleMania 39 Match Featuring Seth Rollins Is Close To Official
Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 39 and his opponent at that event is virtually set in stone at this point. In the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it until the final four of the match when he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29.
WWE Name Retires From The Ring
A former WWE star and NXT champion has hung up their boots according to Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom. Oney Lorcan was best known on the wrestling scene outside of WWE as Biff Busick, but he joined up to be part of the NXT brand in 2015. His time on the developmental brand is best remembered for his run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Burch and their role in Pat McAfee’s Kings of Wrestling stable that took on The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.
Former WWE Star May Be Returning To WWE Soon
The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing and a former WWE Star could be making a sensational return very soon. Speculation has been building that former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Raw Tag Team Champion, Matt Cardona, then known as Zack Ryder, could be set to be return. Cardona...
WWE SmackDown Star Teases Babyface Turn
A big babyface turn has been teased following WWE SmackDown with a stunning show of respect between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. In the main event of SmackDown Santos Escobar did battle with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio to find a new number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. In the end, a flying elbow drop onto Rey Mysterio was enough to pick up the win for Moss who will get his title shot on the 17th of February.
Seth Rollins Talks Toughness Of Wrestlers Compared To NFL Players
Seth Rollins has made it clear that he thinks pro wrestlers are definitely tougher than NFL players and did his best to explain why. As a former four-time World Champion in WWE (two times with the WWE Title and two times with the Universal Title), Seth “Freakin” Rollins is one of the best ambassadors for the company since he’s a top guy in the prime of his career that’s doing very well.
Gunther Faces Surprise New Challenger For WWE Intercontinental Title
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to put his gold on the line after finding a new challenger on SmackDown. Gunther won the Intercontinental Title back in June 2022 when he defeated Ricochet for the gold on SmackDown. Since then The Ring General has held onto his title with an iron fist and can now boast of having the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st century after overtaking Shelton Benjamin’s 2004/5 reign that lasted 244 days.
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Crowd At AEW Dynamite (PHOTO)
It’s rare for one of the most well-known wrestlers in the world to sit in a crowd for a significant amount of time and go unnoticed, but that’s exactly what Chris Jericho did. During the February 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, there was a Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match that...
Update On The Usos Possibly Appearing At Upcoming Canadian WWE Events
There has been yet another update on the possibility of The Usos appearing at upcoming WWE shows in Canada. The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place next Saturday, February 18th at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The main event of the show will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a former member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn. Montreal is Sami’s hometown, so Zayn should have the “home field advantage” so to speak.
Seth Rollins Names His Favorite WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has made his pick for the most favorite WrestleMania moment and if you know how his career has gone then his choice might be the most obvious of them all. During his ten-plus years in WWE, Seth Rollins has competed at WrestleMania against some of the biggest names in WWE history like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and many others.
Seth Rollins Admits CM Punk Was A “Good Guy” To Him
Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk again in an interview and this time did have some positive things to say about the former WWE Champion. When Seth Rollins (now Seth “Freakin” Rollins) debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012, it was when Seth was a part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). CM Punk was the heel WWE Champion in a triple threat match against John Cena and Ryback. The Shield put Ryback through the commentary table while Punk beat Cena to retain the WWE Title.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 2/10: WWE Elimination Chamber Matches, Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, New AEW Tag Champs, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to figure out how to pop a balloon, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday praying for the people of Turkey and Syria, and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
Former WWE Star Talks Using F5 After Brock Lesnar Left WWE
A former WWE star has talked about what it was like for him to use the F5 at a time when Brock Lesnar was away from the company. When Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in March 2022 on Raw following that year’s WrestleMania, he became one of the fastest superstars in the history of the company. Five months later, Lesnar was in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 beating The Rock to become the WWE Champion when Lesnar was just 25 years old.
John Cena Wearing Skirt And Heels On Movie Set (PHOTO)
John Cena has been photographed wearing some interesting attire on the set of the movie he is currently filming. During his WWE career, John Cena was known for wearing jorts in the ring, sneakers and he often had different colored shirts that were huge merchandise sellers due to his popularity with WWE fans.
Mick Foley Talked Vince McMahon Out Of Taking Dumpster Bump
Mick Foley has told a funny story about how he had to talk Vince McMahon out of taking a dangerous bump that took place on Monday Night Raw in the Attitude Era. When Mick Foley debuted in WWE in 1996, he came in with a reputation as a man that wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line to entertain the fans. Foley was known for taking big bumps in matches and segments as his way of earning the respect of the fans.
