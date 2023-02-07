ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case

(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County

LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
UNION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
DUBOIS, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Robbery

State Police are looking for this suspect accused of robbing the Fuel On convenience store in Chesterfield Borough, Clearfield County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 Am. The suspect came in and grabbed several items then left in this older model of a Silver Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Woman Charged in Theft

An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police, Firefighters Respond to SUV Crash on Route 36

According to PSP Punxsutawney, the crash occurred as 24-year-old Sara J. Maines was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling south on State Route 36, approximately 100 feet south of East Willow Street, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. As Maines was negotiating a left curve in the roadway, her vehicle lost...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy