Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
Deadly Altoona house fire set by woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ report says
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Details have been released after a lengthy investigation into an Altoona woman accused of purposefully setting fires, one of which led to the death of a man. Police were called to the 100 block of E 5th Avenue in Altoona for a house fire on Feb. 15, 2022, around 6:24 […]
Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case
(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
wkok.com
Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County
LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
WJAC TV
Punxsy man charged for causing fiery 2019 crash in Blair Co. that injured man, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Punxsutawney man is facing charges stemming from a 2019 fiery crash in Blair County that injured another man. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the crash, on the morning of July 13th, 2019, in...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Northumberland County woman faces child endangerment charges
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is charged with child endangerment in Northumberland County. Police say 24-year-old Amanda Parker from Watsontown didn't seek immediate medical care for her six-month-old girl. According to police, Parker asked her babysitter to take the baby to the hospital and allegedly lied to officers about...
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Robbery
State Police are looking for this suspect accused of robbing the Fuel On convenience store in Chesterfield Borough, Clearfield County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 Am. The suspect came in and grabbed several items then left in this older model of a Silver Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information...
Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
fox8tv.com
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police, Firefighters Respond to SUV Crash on Route 36
According to PSP Punxsutawney, the crash occurred as 24-year-old Sara J. Maines was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling south on State Route 36, approximately 100 feet south of East Willow Street, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. As Maines was negotiating a left curve in the roadway, her vehicle lost...
