Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
‘He’s going to be a problem’: What they’re saying about the Cavs after Wednesday’s win over the Pistons
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Evan Mobley continues his rise in the NBA alongside fellow big man Jarrett Allen, opposing frontcourts around the league are embracing the chance to tussle with the Cavs’ twin towers. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Pistons 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie center Jalen Duren...
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons
We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
Yardbarker
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons
James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon by signing a former Michigan and Rutgers defensive tackle.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
FOX Sports
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
FOX Sports
Brooklyn hosts Chicago after Thomas' 43-point performance
Chicago Bulls (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Chicago Bulls after Cameron Thomas scored 43 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 116-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Nets are 22-11 in conference games. Brooklyn is the...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023
Photos from Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Comments / 0