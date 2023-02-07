ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
Detroit Sports Nation

Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons

We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons

James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports

LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
FOX Sports

Brooklyn hosts Chicago after Thomas' 43-point performance

Chicago Bulls (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Chicago Bulls after Cameron Thomas scored 43 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 116-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Nets are 22-11 in conference games. Brooklyn is the...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
