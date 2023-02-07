Read full article on original website
Huge store chain opening another Florida locationKristen WaltersWest Palm Beach, FL
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate GuideRachel K. BelkinWest Palm Beach, FL
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
defenseworld.net
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
Motley Fool
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
defenseworld.net
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Shares Down 10.4%
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 10.4 %. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.
defenseworld.net
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $372,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Several other hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
defenseworld.net
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
