Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Dark TikTok trend highlights social media addiction in young people. What is Corecore?
The artful videos are pulling back the curtain on how social media is deeply affecting youth.
US News and World Report
Mexico Child Advocates Seek Crackdown on Misleading Social Media Influencers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Consumer and child protection advocates in Mexico mobilized this week to push for the government to enact rules preventing popular online influencers and corporations from targeting kids with misleading social media hype for junk food and other products. Campaigns led by influencers promoting junk food and...
Opinion: Social Media Influences Dating Expectations
Social media has become an integral part of modern life, and its impact on our daily lives is undeniable. From how we communicate with others to how we present ourselves to the world, social media has changed how we interact.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Opinion: What Are The Characteristics of Narcissistic Mothers
Narcissistic mothers are a type of toxic parent who prioritizes their own needs and desires over those of their children. While all mothers can be difficult, a narcissistic mother can devastate a child’s life. Understanding the characteristics and behavior of narcissistic mothers can help you recognize this type of toxic parent and protect yourself from the harm they can cause.
Opinion: Narcissistic Mothers Have Long Lasting Impacts On Their Children
Narcissistic mothers can profoundly impact their children, shaping their self-esteem, relationships, and future behavior. Children who grow up with narcissistic mothers often feel inadequate, hurt, and lacking in confidence. This toxic dynamic can lead to many adverse outcomes, including low self-esteem, attachment issues, and mental health problems.
Phys.org
Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram
The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships
Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.
Societal myth about men
There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
Opinion: Early Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Attachment Styles And Relationships
Our childhood experiences shape how we view ourselves, others, and the world around us. They also shape the way we relate to others and form relationships. One of the most significant ways in which our early childhood experiences impact adult relationships is through the development of attachment styles. Attachment styles refer to how we form emotional bonds with others. Our attachment style is developed in childhood primarily through our relationship with primary caregivers. If we have a secure attachment style, we are more likely to have healthy and fulfilling relationships in adulthood. On the other hand, if we have an insecure attachment style, we may struggle in our relationships in adulthood.
Improve your self-esteem.
Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Want to keep working at an older age? A social life off the job may help
Dortmund, Germany — An active social life outside of work can have a positive effect on your ability to keep working as you age, results of a recent study by German and Spanish researchers suggest. Using data from 247 middle-aged and 236 older workers who participated in the Dortmund...
The Impact of Cognitive Bias on Decision-Making in the Workplace
Cognitive biases refer to the systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, whereby inferences about other people and situations may be drawn in an illogical fashion. These biases are often a result of the brain's attempt to simplify information processing and can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences (Kahneman, 2011). It is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence.
CNBC
Having elements in your home that reflect your identity could boost your mental health
From your couch to your plants to your wall décor — do you see pieces of yourself in your home?. If so, you probably enjoy your space way more than some other people enjoy their homes. And you might also be experiencing a small boost to your mental health.
The Psychology of Possessions: What Our Things Mean to Us
Possessions are a fundamental aspect of human life. From the earliest civilizations, people have accumulated things and used them to express their identity, status, and personal values. Our possessions hold emotional and symbolic significance, and they can tell the story of who we are and what we value. In this article, we will explore the psychology of possessions and what they mean to us.
