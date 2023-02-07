ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
US News and World Report

Mexico Child Advocates Seek Crackdown on Misleading Social Media Influencers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Consumer and child protection advocates in Mexico mobilized this week to push for the government to enact rules preventing popular online influencers and corporations from targeting kids with misleading social media hype for junk food and other products. Campaigns led by influencers promoting junk food and...
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: What Are The Characteristics of Narcissistic Mothers

Narcissistic mothers are a type of toxic parent who prioritizes their own needs and desires over those of their children. While all mothers can be difficult, a narcissistic mother can devastate a child’s life. Understanding the characteristics and behavior of narcissistic mothers can help you recognize this type of toxic parent and protect yourself from the harm they can cause.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissistic Mothers Have Long Lasting Impacts On Their Children

Narcissistic mothers can profoundly impact their children, shaping their self-esteem, relationships, and future behavior. Children who grow up with narcissistic mothers often feel inadequate, hurt, and lacking in confidence. This toxic dynamic can lead to many adverse outcomes, including low self-esteem, attachment issues, and mental health problems.
Phys.org

Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram

The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships

Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.
A. U. IGNATIUS

Societal myth about men

There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
Crystal Jackson

The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Early Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Attachment Styles And Relationships

Our childhood experiences shape how we view ourselves, others, and the world around us. They also shape the way we relate to others and form relationships. One of the most significant ways in which our early childhood experiences impact adult relationships is through the development of attachment styles. Attachment styles refer to how we form emotional bonds with others. Our attachment style is developed in childhood primarily through our relationship with primary caregivers. If we have a secure attachment style, we are more likely to have healthy and fulfilling relationships in adulthood. On the other hand, if we have an insecure attachment style, we may struggle in our relationships in adulthood.
Lisa

Improve your self-esteem.

Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Want to keep working at an older age? A social life off the job may help

Dortmund, Germany — An active social life outside of work can have a positive effect on your ability to keep working as you age, results of a recent study by German and Spanish researchers suggest. Using data from 247 middle-aged and 236 older workers who participated in the Dortmund...
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Impact of Cognitive Bias on Decision-Making in the Workplace

Cognitive biases refer to the systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, whereby inferences about other people and situations may be drawn in an illogical fashion. These biases are often a result of the brain's attempt to simplify information processing and can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences (Kahneman, 2011). It is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence.
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Possessions: What Our Things Mean to Us

Possessions are a fundamental aspect of human life. From the earliest civilizations, people have accumulated things and used them to express their identity, status, and personal values. Our possessions hold emotional and symbolic significance, and they can tell the story of who we are and what we value. In this article, we will explore the psychology of possessions and what they mean to us.

