Randall, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
lptv.org

Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
BAXTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday

(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
GLENWOOD, MN
hot967.fm

AHS Rescues 56 Dogs and Cats From Filthy Morrison County Home

(Golden Valley, MN) — The Animal Humane Society is caring for 56 dogs, cats and other pets rescued from an overcrowded, unsanitary environment in Morrison County. A-H-S officials say the constant exposure to filth left some with severe upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and dehydration. The Animal Humane Society is seeking donations to help pay for vaccines, surgeries, behavioral care and food. No word on when the pets will be available for adoption.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
WAITE PARK, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

