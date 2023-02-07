Mikailey Judkins is a recent graduate of Cerro Coso Community College who was accepted at California State University, Northridge, class of 2025, where she is a Kinesiology Major! While at Cerro Coso Tehachapi, Judkins received two AA degrees: one AA-T in Art History and one AA in Liberal Arts and Humanities. While being a student at CCCC, she worked as an English tutor. We caught up with Judkins to ask about her time being a student at Cerro Coso and what her future holds: a career in medicine.

