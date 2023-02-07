Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Clint Freeman opens RidgecrestCaHomes office
A new local real estate office is up and running with a veteran realtor behind it. Clint Freeman, formerly with Coldwell Banker Best Realty, has opened the doors to his new office, RidgecrestCaHomes. Freeman received his broker license in 2012 and began his real estate career at Coldwell Banker Best...
Council hears about California's low cost auto insurance
Richie Sayavong from the California Department of Insurance started with a lighthearted comment. "By no means am I here to sell you any type of insurance," Sayavong said before launching into an informational presentation to the Ridgecrest City Council Feb. 1. Sayavong was on hand to educate people about the...
Council to mull first Measure P allocations, including $500K for start on pool
The Ridgecrest City Council will weigh in on how to spend the first installment of anticipated Measure P revenue at its upcoming meeting Feb. 15, including potentially allocating half a million dollars for design and engineering costs for a new community pool. Measure P was a 1 percent (1 cent)...
Student Spotlight: Tehachapi Cerro Coso student Mikailey Judkins, class of 2022!
Mikailey Judkins is a recent graduate of Cerro Coso Community College who was accepted at California State University, Northridge, class of 2025, where she is a Kinesiology Major! While at Cerro Coso Tehachapi, Judkins received two AA degrees: one AA-T in Art History and one AA in Liberal Arts and Humanities. While being a student at CCCC, she worked as an English tutor. We caught up with Judkins to ask about her time being a student at Cerro Coso and what her future holds: a career in medicine.
