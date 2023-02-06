The global professional spa services market is anticipated to be worth $114.88 billion in fiscal year 2023, up from $109.00 billion in fiscal year 2022, FactMR reports. From 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching a value of $194.39 billion by the end of 2033. A marketing emergence that provides health management and body-soothing facilities is referred to as professional spa services. Body scrubs, massages, beauty services, steam and sauna baths, manicures and pedicures are among the therapeutic treatments available. In line with this, professional spa services that offer personalized premium and super-premium perspectives through numerous wellness programs and therapies are getting prominence as they broaden their client base to include individuals who desire a relaxing environment. The massage segment is predicted to account for a market share of 35%.

