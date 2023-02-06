Read full article on original website
Hotels Magazine
People on the move: Maybourne Hotel Group, Hilton, Marriott Marquis Houston, My Place
Roland Fasel has been appointed chief operating officer of Maybourne Hotel Group, effective April 2023. Fasel has nearly 30 years of global hospitality experience: his most recent position was as a chief operating officer for the Aman Collection for the last six years, following an eight-year tenure as general manager of The Dorchester Collection and regional director for The Dorchester Collection, overseeing new openings and brand development.
Happi
Professional Spa Services Market Size to Hit $194.39 Billion by 2033
The global professional spa services market is anticipated to be worth $114.88 billion in fiscal year 2023, up from $109.00 billion in fiscal year 2022, FactMR reports. From 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching a value of $194.39 billion by the end of 2033. A marketing emergence that provides health management and body-soothing facilities is referred to as professional spa services. Body scrubs, massages, beauty services, steam and sauna baths, manicures and pedicures are among the therapeutic treatments available. In line with this, professional spa services that offer personalized premium and super-premium perspectives through numerous wellness programs and therapies are getting prominence as they broaden their client base to include individuals who desire a relaxing environment. The massage segment is predicted to account for a market share of 35%.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Comlux begins construction of its future VIP hangar at MBRAH Dubai
The new Comlux facility will span 12,000 square meters and boast a 5,000 square-meter hangar, in addition to hosting an adjacent building spanning 2,250 square meters across three floors. Comlux, an aviation company based in Switzerland, has announced the ground-breaking of the company’s new hangar facility at the Mohammed Bin...
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Miami and Qatar lead profit recovery; The Otis is renamed
MIAMI AND QATAR LEAD PROFIT RECOVERY: Miami, Fla., and Qatar led as the major international markets in hotel profit recovery in 2022, according to STR’s full-year P&L data. GOPPAR in both markets exceeded 2019 levels, with the metric touching 155% of the 2019 comparable in Miami. Fueled by the FIFA World Cup, Qatar’s GOPPAR indexed at 152%.
financefeeds.com
Plus500 secures lucrative DFSA license in Dubai
Plus500 has secured a license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) after it has already incorporated its new subsidiary in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). The Dubai license allows Plus500 to provide its range of FX and CFDs products to retail and professional clients not only in the...
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
Mark Castley — Redefining Real Estate In Dubai
Luxury real estate in Dubai has been witnessing high demand due to a constant influx of visitors, tourists, and tenants. The sector has attracted investors from all over the globe. Real estate companies like LuxuryProperty.com have been at the forefront of handling the spike in demand. The platform has been serving local and international clients by recommending exclusive luxury real estate properties that yield the best return on investment.Mark Castley, CEO of LuxuryProperty.com, brings on board over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry and has coached and mentored high-performing teams to high levels worldwide. Mark focuses a...
traveltomorrow.com
Dubai welcomed 14.36 million international visitors in 2022
Dubai received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022, growing 97% from the 7.28 million tourist arrivals in 2021, according to the latest data published by the city’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The growth, which enabled the emirate to surpass global and regional tourism recovery levels, contributes...
cryptopotato.com
SAND Skyrockets 30% Following a Partnership with Saudi Arabia
SAND hit a 3-month high after the Sandbox teamed up with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority. The company behind the play-to-earn blockchain game – Sandbox – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority (DGA) to incite developments in the Metaverse space.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
Former Technology Executives Launch Social Investment Platform
On the heels of the retail investment wave, Manning Field, a former C-suite executive at Acorns; Benjamin Rapaport, former senior software engineer at Google; Miles Cole, a serial entrepreneur, and Danny Evens, cofounder of Atomic, have teamed up to launch the first community-centric platform to automate copying of trades for U.S. equities to U.S. clients. Field, Rapaport, Cole and Evens shared that after seeing so many companies try and fail to empower investors to become stock pickers, Follow has been built as a social media platform with the aim of democratizing access to the markets and giving retail investors access to...
Hotels Magazine
In Ying’nFlo, Langham reaches outside luxury
Since its inception, Hong Kong-based Langham Hospitality Group has been synonymous with luxury. The Langham, London is proof: it’s the longest-standing hotel in Langham’s portfolio and when it originally opened in 1865, it was considered Europe’s first “grand hotel.” The derivation of the Langham name even comes from its location on Langham Place.
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox partners with Saudi Arabia; SAND rises 30% in value
The Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority and The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget launched an MOU on February 7. During the LEAP 2023 tech conference in the Middle Eastern country, they broke the news via a LinkedIn post. An MOU is often the first step in a longer-term relationship,...
DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of precision medicine technologies, received recognition as a top consulting firm to work for in North America. DeciBio received first place in Innovation, achieving its first #1 ranking since its founding one decade ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005751/en/ DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For (Graphic: Business Wire)
moderncampground.com
Global Glamping Market Anticipated to be Worth $5.94 Billion by 2030
According to a market analysis report conducted by Grand View Research, the glamping market is predicted to be on the rise in the next decade. The global glamping market size was valued at USD $2.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.
4 of the best places for digital nomads to thrive are in Europe, and cost under $3,200 a month — see the top 10
Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, is the best place for digital nomads to live in this year. Berlin, Budapest, and Barcelona also made the list.
Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign
According to the Global Y2K Trend Report, conducted by Klarna, 64 percent of people say that overall, the 2000s were a “cooler” period of time compared to today. For nearly half of people, this sentiment comes down to the fashion, which they believe was much better in Y2K.
Mark Castley: Taking Real Estate Market By Storm
Due to the steady inflow of international investors and tenants, the value of properties in crucial luxury areas has been dramatically rising. This has offered a platform for real estate agents to handle the demand. LuxuryProperty.com, a luxury brokerage company in Dubai, is an excellent example of a luxury real estate company that has been on the lead to ensure clients get the best value from their investments.
financefeeds.com
HollyWally opens office in Portugal to bring B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform to Europe
“We looked at a number of centers for startups throughout Europe and were attracted straight away to Lisbon. There is great Government support and enthusiasm for startups, it’s well positioned between our Asian and US offices, it’s a cost-effective city in which to base a fintech and it’s a beautiful place.”
Tranoï and China Fashion Association Sign Showcase Partnership
PARIS — Industry trade show Tranoï and the China Fashion Association have signed a three-year partnership to showcase Chinese designers during the upcoming fashion weeks. The new “China Select” program will be the cornerstone of a new showcase for Chinese designers, as the organizations will give them center stage to present their creations. The first edition will be held this summer during Men’s Fashion Week that takes place in June, followed by women’s ready-to-wear that runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
