Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production company have signed with WME for representation. The move marks MacFarlane’s return to the agency following a move to CAA in 2017. MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history at just 24 years old when his animated series Family Guy aired on Fox. He went on to win 5 Emmy Awards for his work on Family Guy, four of which were in the outstanding voice-over performance category, making him a tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. The show, which aired its 400th episode late last year, has been...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO