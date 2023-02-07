Read full article on original website
Television ratings for Biden’s State of the Union address take a nosedive
Less than 30 million people watched President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen Media Research data. The number of total viewers is down significantly from the 38 million who watched Biden’s speech last year and is almost half the 45.6 million who watched former President Trump’s first address in…
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings
Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This...
CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show
CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
Jill Biden to present Grammy award Sunday night
First lady Jill Biden will be among the award presenters at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that Jill Biden would be among the presenters along with Viola Davis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B. The first lady arrived Saturday…
Hallmark Channel’s New Series ‘Ride’ to Premiere in March 2023
It’s time to saddle up. Hallmark Channel has revealed that its new rodeo-focused drama series Ride will debut in late March, immediately after The Way Home season finale. ‘Ride’ premieres March 26 on Hallmark Channel, stars Beau Mirchoff and Tiera Skovbye. Ride will premiere on Sunday, March 26...
Stephen Colbert’s ‘Tooning Out The News’ Handed Season 3 Extension, Sets Up State Of The Union Special
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News will be back for more episodes. The show, which airs at 11:30pm after The Daily Show on Comedy Central, has had its third season extended and will air a State of the Union special. The third season included 13 episodes running from October 5, 2022 through February 1, 2023. It has now been expanded for 12 more episodes, running into May with guests including Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tig Notaro. Produced by CBS Television Studios, it features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and...
‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly Not Getting Along With Co-Hosts
'The View' host Alyssa Farah Griffin is rumored not to have a good offscreen relationship with her co-hosts.
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online
The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
Democrats own late-night shows, guests 93-1 liberals
America’s menu of late-night comedy shows offered nearly 100% liberal guests over the last four months, letting just one conservative slip in because he was shown in an embarrassing carnival game. The Media Research Center’s latest report on late-night shows said that 93 guests were liberal to the one...
Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME
Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production company have signed with WME for representation. The move marks MacFarlane’s return to the agency following a move to CAA in 2017. MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history at just 24 years old when his animated series Family Guy aired on Fox. He went on to win 5 Emmy Awards for his work on Family Guy, four of which were in the outstanding voice-over performance category, making him a tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. The show, which aired its 400th episode late last year, has been...
Adam McKay, Tina Fey & David Simon Among 400+ Writers Urging MSNBC To Negotiate A “Fair Contract” With WGA East For Network’s Newsroom Staffers
In a show of solidarity, more than 400 film and TV writers – including Adam McKay, David Simon, Tina Fey, Alfonso Cuarón, Lilly Wachowski, John Waters and Alan Zweibel – have signed a petition calling on MSNBC to negotiate a fair first-time contract with the WGA East for the cable news network’s news writers and producers. Related Story NBC News Guild, WGAE Object To News Division And MSNBC Layoffs Related Story Talking Points Memo Editorial Staffers Ratify New WGA East Contract Related Story Podcast Content Creators At Crooked Media Unionize With WGA East The petition comes after MSNBC laid off 30 of the guild’s 300 members...
‘The Night Agent’: See Teaser for White House Action Drama from ‘S.W.A.T.’ Creator (VIDEO)
In the basement of the White House, there’s an emergency phone that never rings… until now. Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming action drama The Night Agent, and the teaser and photos point to a high-action adventure. “Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The...
SNL Mocks Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry: 'Not Today, Satan'
James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker appeared as British rappers "Milly Pounds" and "Shirty" to mock the royals, after Prince Harry's book 'Spare.'
The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date
The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia ...
Dan Aykroyd, Other ‘SNL’ Alums & George Wendt Belly Up For Fox Nation’s ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’
Cheers to this one. Dan Aykroyd will tend bar for — or, rather, host — A History of the World in Six Glasses, a six-part comedic docuseries coming to Fox Nation early next year. The show also features fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon along with Cheers stalwart George Wendt. Set to premiere in January 2024 on the streamer, the series will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Its brewmaster is writer-director Rob Long, a former executive producer of NBC’s Cheers. “I laughed out loud watching every episode...
