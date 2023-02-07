Read full article on original website
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
9News
WATCH: Arrupe Jesuit girls power past Bruce Randolph at Ball Arena
DENVER — The Generals improve to 14-5 on the year and were led by #15 Karen Alvarez in their 69-21 win over the Bruce Randolph Grizzlies who drop to 5-11. Alvarez was a menace on defense and caused woes for her opponents with the ball in her hand on offense.
bocopreps.com
Wrestling: The top-ranked wrestlers in the area heading into regionals
The road to the top of the wrestling podium at Ball Arena begins Friday at regional tournaments across Colorado. Boys and girls grapplers will look to punch their ticket to high school’s largest event of the year at one of 20 two-day qualifying tournaments. To qualify for state, an...
9News
Chaparral gets back on track as they power past Thunderridge
PARKER, Colo. — After dropping six of their last nine games, the Chaparral Wolverines were "desperate" for a victory over the two-time defending state champion Thunderridge Grizzlies. Powered behind stellar nights from senior three-sports star Brayden Munroe and junior Gavin Carter Chap was able to close out a 60-48...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
Afghan refugees join wrestling team at Lakewood high school
The state championship for high school wrestling in Colorado is right around the corner and in Lakewood one team is getting noticed for numerous reasons. "We won the Jefferson County 4A League Championship, which hasn't been done in 22 years," smiled Frank Trujillo Sr., head coach for the wrestling team at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High. The team is winning this year, and despite having no seniors has its sights set on state. "We have 9 freshmen, 9 sophomores and four juniors. No seniors at all," coach laughed. His top performers on the team, no surprise, are all related. The surprise...
weather5280.com
It's there, then it's not: next week's snow for Colorado and Denver
We tend to enjoy the model flip-flop that occurs when we look out past a few days and see those storms on the horizon from days 5 to 14. You know the ones I am talking about. From hyped up headlines to snow-lovers tears, storms modeled beyond about day 5 are fun to watch but obviously over-published at times. With that in mind, I'm going to publish information about a storm farther away than 5 days ;-) Some of you commented on previous posts about the potential system for next week, so let's s.
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
onemileatatime.com
United Targets Southwest With Shady Super Bowl Ad
United Airlines has just unveiled an ad that will be playing in some markets in Colorado this Sunday, during the Super Bowl. The ad is called “United — An Airline Built for Denver.”. The 30-second spot is pretty simple, and has images of families reuniting. Throughout various images,...
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
10 top-rated pizza places in the Denver metro area
Whether you want a thin crust delight with pepperonis and jalapenos or a deep dish pie piled with layers of cheese and sauce, there is an option for everyone in the Mile High city.
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
9News
Ron Miles tribute concert happening Friday at MSU Denver
Musician Ron Miles left a lasting impact on Colorado's music scene before he passed away last year. MSU Denver is paying a tribute to him with a concert on Feb. 10.
aboutboulder.com
Discovering the Hidden Gems of Boulder, Colorado
Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder, Colorado, is a gem waiting to be discovered. With its rich history and breathtaking natural beauty, this city is the perfect destination for adventure seekers and those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. But, what many visitors don’t know is that beyond its well-known attractions, there are hidden gems waiting to be uncovered.
University of Denver Clarion
Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis
With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
9News
Steakhouse opening second Denver location in Cherry Creek
DENVER — A new restaurant in Cherry Creek will soon offer sizzling steak as its owners expand their Colorado locations. STK Steakhouse, a restaurant brand under the Denver-based parent company The One Group Hospitality Inc., has leased 7,000 square feet at 201 Columbine St., Suite 100. The One Group...
5280.com
18 of Denver’s Best Ramen Spots
On a cold day, we’d be hard pressed to find a more soul-nourishing dish than a steaming bowl of ramen. With slurpable noodles, slow-simmered broths, and layers of tender meat and veggies, these belly-warming meals hit the spot, whether devoured at a bustling ramen counter or taken home for a cozy night in. Luckily, the Mile High City is brimming with ramen houses slinging masterful takes on the famous Japanese dish. Here, 18 of our favorite ramen spots in and around Denver.
