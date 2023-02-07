ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
CBS 42

Ron McKeithen spent 37 years behind bars for a robbery in Birmingham. Now, he is using his freedom to help others

This is the first part of a three-part series called “Second Chances,” where CBS 42’s David Lamb speaks with people who served time in prison and have since been freed. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” That quote could from best-selling author and criminal reform advocate […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TODAY.com

Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’

A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Castle In Alabama That’s Also A Gift Shop

Alabama is filled with many unique buildings. In fact, a few of them will even remind you of a medieval castle. One of these castle-like buildings is located on the property of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament of Our Lady of the Angels Monastery. Sure, the exterior of this castle is truly fascinating, but what makes it even more special is the gift shop that’s hidden away inside of it .To learn all about this castle gift shop in Alabama, take a look below.
HANCEVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
