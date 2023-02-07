Read full article on original website
Jimmy From Yellowstone Endorses Idaho Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort
YELLOWSTONE'S JEFFERSON WHITE endorses the smokejumper. IDAHO CITY, Idaho. It isn't everyday that 161-year-old Idaho City catches the eye of an A-List Hollywood celebrity. But on Jan. 28th, Jefferson White voiced his admiration and support for the Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort on the small business' Facebook page. Jefferson, 33, is...
Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth
The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
These Are the 9 Legal Grounds For Divorce in the State of Idaho
For most couples, divorce is the furthest thing from their mind as they walk down the aisle. It’s one of the first steps into your happily ever fairytale. Unfortunately, life is nowhere near as easy as it is in storybooks and sometimes things just don’t work out. Certainly, the pandemic put more strain on relationships as couples had to face situations they would have never dreamed possible when exchanging “I dos” years ago. While some were able to navigate their way through it and benefitted from easier access to marriage counseling through virtual sessions, others cracked.
I Thought Idahoans Hated California, Why Are They Moving There?
In the last couple of years, there's been the highest ever recorded numbers of people (all over the country) moving to different states. More Idahoans are leaving Idaho than ever before, and people from other states are moving here more than ever before — at least that's how it feels.
Idaho Boarder Scenic Byway Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
The website Road and Track released 'America's 25 Most Beautiful Scenic Byways' Are we surprised this unique and stunning one that boarders Idaho topped the list? Not at all. "Hells Canyon Scenic Byway - Trace the steps of the Oregon Trail right through North America's deepest canyon. You'll follow the Snake River straight past cliffs, fields and snowy mountaintops."
studyfinds.org
These are the oldest weapon heads ever found in North America, dating back 16,000 years!
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas — dating back 16,000 years — have been uncovered. Archaeologists say the projectile points discovered in Idaho are 3,000 years older than any found before. They were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday
Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Made in Idaho: KIN chef Kris Komori celebrates fifth James Beard nomination
KIN chef Kris Komori was humbled to learn of his fifth nomination — his second at KIN, the downtown Boise restaurant that offers a fine-tuned five-to-seven-course prix fixe menu and great atmosphere.
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]
This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
Idaho We Have a Problem & It’s Our Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy
Valentine's Day Candy in general isn't that great (in my opinion) but Idaho's favorite kind HAS to be one of the worst. Odds are, you probably already know which kind I'm talking about so let's just rip the bandaid off... It's the little conversational candy hearts that have the sayings...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Do You Remember The Deadliest Disaster to Ever Happen in Idaho?
We are watching in devastation as the number of deaths in Turkey continue to rise by the thousands after a catastrophic earthquake. Deadly disasters unfortunately happen from massive, like the recent Turkey tragedy to smaller yet devastating accidents, natural disasters and even purposely executed massacres. Do you know what historically is Idaho's most deadly disaster? If you grew up in the gem state, you may remember this on the local news back in the 70s.
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
Does the Polar Vortex Have Idaho in its Sights?
Maybe. The polar vortex, a common occurrence in winter is undergoing a shift of sorts. It could result in a pattern of wild swings in the air troughs overhead. It doesn’t necessarily mean a finger of cold air will suddenly descend over the mountain west. It could happen here, but I don’t see it in the local long-range forecast. Back in the winter of 2014-2015, a similar phenomenon happened. It put the northeast into a bitterly cold stretch of weather in late winter. Here, I was out walking the streets in shorts.
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
