I'll be totally honest with you, what I expected when I walked into Rancher's Market and what I saw are two completely different things!. Rancher's Market, located at 7623 Hwy 277 in Elgin, is not what I thought was a typical meat market. You know, white lab coats, meat counters, and butchers waiting to take your orders and cut you a slab of meat, but that was totally not the case!

ELGIN, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO