ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Kirby Smart's probably content to let Todd Monken go

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iidnh_0kfNKvwA00

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken had his second interview with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Last week, Monken interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monken took Georgia’s offense to new heights in 2022, averaging 41.1 points per game and putting up 501.1 yards per game, per CFBStats.com.

Despite that, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is “probably content to let him go.”

“If Todd Monken is going to keep interviewing with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Kirby Smart is probably content to let him go,” Finebaum said on his Monday show.

“Don’t forget Georgia has (Mike) Bobo in the wings. If you want to go to the NFL — go to the NFL. There aren’t that many college assistant coaches who are worth $3 million a year.”

Coming off Georgia’s second straight national championship, in which Monken built a high-powered offense centered around former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, it’s no surprise Monken is garnering such interest from NFL teams.

After receiving a 60% raise following the 2021 national championship, Monken now earns over $2 million annually to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator. That makes him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country. His contract with UGA runs through 2024.

Finebaum mentioned that Bobo is on the staff and would be a potential replacement for Monken should he go to the NFL.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback from 1993-97, worked for the Dawgs from 2001-2014, when he manufactured some incredible offenses and more than a few of the program’s best passers of all-time.

There was actually a report in December of 2019 that Smart tried to hire Bobo as his offensive coordinator to replace James Coley. Will Muschamp, who was coaching at South Carolina at the time, won that battle and Georgia hired Monken a few weeks later. Both Muschamp and Bobo are now on Smart’s Georgia staff.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct

Michael Irvin has been part of NFL Network’s coverage leading up to the Super Bowl, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver will now be sidelined after a woman complained about his conduct in Arizona. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled appearances for the... The post Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Georgia takes commanding RPM lead for blue-chip WR Aaron Butler

Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a national brand on the recruiting trail and it could pay massive dividends in the 2024 class. The Bulldogs are the heavy favorite to land Calabasas (Calabasas, Calif.) wideout Aaron Butler according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine (RMP). UGA holds almost 95% of the...
ATHENS, GA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Reveal 2024 College Football Playoff Picks

The upcoming season will mark the final four-team College Football Playoff before expanding to 12. With multiple months to spare, eight ESPN analysts predicted which teams will send off the current format. They're mostly expecting the usual suspects to receive an elusive invite. Every participant ...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Paul Finebaum Reveals Super Bowl 57 Pick

That time of the year has arrived. Everyone is making their Super Bowl LVII picks just days before the big game. That includes SEC Network host and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum. While a vast majority of Finebaum’s knowledge comes in the college football world, he was willing to make an...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy