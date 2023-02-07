ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Kirby Smart's probably content to let Todd Monken go

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken had his second interview with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Last week, Monken interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monken took Georgia’s offense to new heights in 2022, averaging 41.1 points per game and putting up 501.1 yards per game, per CFBStats.com.

Despite that, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is “probably content to let him go.”

“If Todd Monken is going to keep interviewing with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Kirby Smart is probably content to let him go,” Finebaum said on his Monday show. “Don’t forget Georgia has (Mike) Bobo in the wings. If you want to go to the NFL — go to the NFL. There aren’t that many college assistant coaches who are worth $3 million a year.”

Coming off Georgia’s second straight national championship, in which Monken built a high-powered offense centered around former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, it’s no surprise Monken is garnering such interest from NFL teams.

After receiving a 60% raise following the 2021 national championship, Monken now earns over $2 million annually to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator. That makes him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country. His contract with UGA runs through 2024.

Finebaum mentioned that Bobo is on the staff and would be a potential replacement for Monken should he go to the NFL.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback from 1993-97, worked for the Dawgs from 2001-2014, when he manufactured some incredible offenses and more than a few of the program’s best passers of all-time.

There was actually a report in December of 2019 that Smart tried to hire Bobo as his offensive coordinator to replace James Coley. Will Muschamp, who was coaching at South Carolina at the time, won that battle and Georgia hired Monken a few weeks later. Both Muschamp and Bobo are now on Smart’s Georgia staff.