Senate, school board candidates speak in Atascadero

Denice Gary-Pandol speaking to the crowd.

Three speakers featured at Monday night meeting

– Dozens of people packed San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters in Atascadero Monday night to hear three speakers at the monthly Tea Party Meeting. The speakers included a conservative candidate for the US Senate, a Paso Robles School Board Candidate, and also Mike Brown of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business.

Denice Gary-Pandol is running for the US Senate seat currently held by Senator Diane Feinstein. 89-year-old Diane Feinstein has not indicated whether or not she is running for re-election. Denice Gary-Pandol says she is the only conservative in the race for that United States Senate seat. Gary-Pandol currently lives in Bakersfield. She says she is traveling around the state meeting with constituents.

Gary-Pandol says she believes energy independence is critical to our national security, “Without it, the United States will continue to be strategically vulnerable to America’s adversaries.” She says California’s water crisis is man-made. She’s also a proponent of school choice. After her speech, she met with Republicans who attended the meeting.

Former Paso Robles School Board Trustee Kenneth Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles School District. He said academic proficiency has fallen dramatically. Nationally, students are only 49% proficient in math. In California, it’s 39%. In the Paso Robles School District, only 29% of students are proficient in math, he says.

Enny was appointed trustee by the previous PRJUSD school board. He was removed after district staffer Carey Alvord circulated petitions to have him taken off the board. The district is now conducting a $500,000 dollar election to fill that vacant seat. The ballots will be mailed out next month. He and Angela Hollander are running for the seat on the board of trustees.

Mike Brown of COLAB also spoke last night. He encouraged people to attend Tuesday’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting. The supervisors are conducting a public hearing at 9 a.m. to discuss rescinding the planting ordinance. That measure by Supervisor Debbie Arnold would guarantee 25 acre-feet of water for each family farm and ranch in North County. The ordinance has not yet taken effect.