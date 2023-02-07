ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Senate, school board candidates speak in Atascadero

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMK9z_0kfNJvyN00
Denice Gary-Pandol speaking to the crowd.

Three speakers featured at Monday night meeting

– Dozens of people packed San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters in Atascadero Monday night to hear three speakers at the monthly Tea Party Meeting. The speakers included a conservative candidate for the US Senate, a Paso Robles School Board Candidate, and also Mike Brown of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business.

Denice Gary-Pandol is running for the US Senate seat currently held by Senator Diane Feinstein. 89-year-old Diane Feinstein has not indicated whether or not she is running for re-election. Denice Gary-Pandol says she is the only conservative in the race for that United States Senate seat. Gary-Pandol currently lives in Bakersfield. She says she is traveling around the state meeting with constituents.

Gary-Pandol says she believes energy independence is critical to our national security, “Without it, the United States will continue to be strategically vulnerable to America’s adversaries.” She says California’s water crisis is man-made. She’s also a proponent of school choice. After her speech, she met with Republicans who attended the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2303VT_0kfNJvyN00
Former Paso Robles School Board Trustee Kenneth Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles School District.

Former Paso Robles School Board Trustee Kenneth Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles School District. He said academic proficiency has fallen dramatically. Nationally, students are only 49% proficient in math. In California, it’s 39%. In the Paso Robles School District, only 29% of students are proficient in math, he says.

Enny was appointed trustee by the previous PRJUSD school board. He was removed after district staffer Carey Alvord circulated petitions to have him taken off the board. The district is now conducting a $500,000 dollar election to fill that vacant seat. The ballots will be mailed out next month. He and Angela Hollander are running for the seat on the board of trustees.

Mike Brown of COLAB also spoke last night. He encouraged people to attend Tuesday’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting. The supervisors are conducting a public hearing at 9 a.m. to discuss rescinding the planting ordinance. That measure by Supervisor Debbie Arnold would guarantee 25 acre-feet of water for each family farm and ranch in North County. The ordinance has not yet taken effect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
880
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy