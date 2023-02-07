ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar

Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
The Flept

South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋

Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
MIAMI, FL
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets

Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International.  When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City.  This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
cltampa.com

A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale

An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Former Clemson, Florida offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng dies at 21

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former offensive lineman at Clemson and Florida has died, the schools acknowledged in statements released Friday. Kaleb Boateng transferred to Florida in 2021 after playing sparingly in two seasons at Clemson. He joined the Gators as a walk-on and did not appear in a game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Miami New Times

Japanese Restaurant and Lounge Queen Opens in Historic Miami Beach Theater

The iconic Paris Theater, built by famed Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser in 1945, has been reimagined into the glamourous restaurant and lounge Queen Miami Beach. Owned by entrepreneur and restaurateur Mathieu Massa, the spot officially opens on Thursday, February 9. “This space has a soul,” Massa – who notably...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
HIALEAH, FL
dornob.com

Tropical Perfection: Miami Beach House Has Its Own Swimmable Lagoon

If you were making a checklist of all the things you’d have in your fantasy beach house, what would they be? A heated saltwater pool that could be used year-round? Check. Long stretches of sliding glass doors that erase the boundary between indoors and out? Check. How about a sunken conversation pit inside a breezeway that can comfortably seat 30 of your closest friends? Check. Idyllic views of a stunning Art Deco skyline and boats zipping by on the nearby waterways? Check. A 200-foot long elevated walkway that winds over your very own swimmable lagoon? Double check.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

