South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
Click10.com
Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
islandernews.com
Sculptures of cats and dogs debut in downtown Miami park; open to public on Saturday
Cats and dogs will strut their stuff on a new walkway at Miami’s Maurice Ferre Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, with oversized sculptures of the animals set in the background created by some of the area’s finest artists. The Bayfront Park Management Trust is hosting a ribbon...
WPTV
Former Clemson, Florida offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng dies at 21
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former offensive lineman at Clemson and Florida has died, the schools acknowledged in statements released Friday. Kaleb Boateng transferred to Florida in 2021 after playing sparingly in two seasons at Clemson. He joined the Gators as a walk-on and did not appear in a game.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Miami New Times
Japanese Restaurant and Lounge Queen Opens in Historic Miami Beach Theater
The iconic Paris Theater, built by famed Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser in 1945, has been reimagined into the glamourous restaurant and lounge Queen Miami Beach. Owned by entrepreneur and restaurateur Mathieu Massa, the spot officially opens on Thursday, February 9. “This space has a soul,” Massa – who notably...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Click10.com
Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
dornob.com
Tropical Perfection: Miami Beach House Has Its Own Swimmable Lagoon
If you were making a checklist of all the things you’d have in your fantasy beach house, what would they be? A heated saltwater pool that could be used year-round? Check. Long stretches of sliding glass doors that erase the boundary between indoors and out? Check. How about a sunken conversation pit inside a breezeway that can comfortably seat 30 of your closest friends? Check. Idyllic views of a stunning Art Deco skyline and boats zipping by on the nearby waterways? Check. A 200-foot long elevated walkway that winds over your very own swimmable lagoon? Double check.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
