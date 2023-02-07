ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wellspa360.com

Reflexology Pool, Celestial Bathing & More Immersive Amenities at The Well at Chileno Bay

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences of the Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos announced the highly anticipated opening of THE WELL at Chileno Bay. THE WELL brings its personalized approach to addressing the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of well-being for its guests. Inspired by the healing traditions of Baja...
wellspa360.com

Clearlight Infrared Saunas

Clearlight Infrared Saunas are low EMF/ELF, have no VOC's and have been clinically tested by world-renowned health centers including Cleveland Clinic, Hippocrates Health Institute, Arcadia Cancer Clinic & Beth Israel Hospital. Contact: 800.798.1779, https://infraredsauna.com/
wellspa360.com

Dermalogica’s Treating Melanin-Rich Skin Course Bridges the Gap in Skin Inclusivity

Dermalogica launched "Treating Melanin-Rick Skin," a course for skin therapists and future industry professionals to strengthen their foundational knowledge of understanding and treating melanin-rich skin. The free course is comprised of three self-led modules. Module one focuses on cultural intelligence (CQ) to strengthen communication and improve the client experience. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy