This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
hogville.net
Arkansas routs Weber State 8-0 to open softball season
Arkansas softball season got started Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and the Razorbacks hit the jackpot in their first inning of the campaign. Redshirt junior Callie Turner pitched four innings while allowing just two hits and her teammates put up five runs on five hits in their first at bat as Arkansas roared to an 8-0 run-rule win over Weber State in the Rebels Kickoff.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
hogville.net
Arkansas softball set to open season in Las Vegas
Arkansas softball fans will get the opportunity to watch all five of the No. 6 Razorback games in the Rebels Kickoff in Las Vegas this weekend as well as many other contests this season. Arkansas, 48-11 last season with a second consecutive SEC Championship and a Super Regional berth, will...
hogville.net
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
hogville.net
Wiggins to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior pitcher Jaxon Wiggins will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2023 season. Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Feb. 8, where it was determined that he suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers. A specific date for surgery has not been established at this time.
hogville.net
Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman feels recruiting rules need to be changed
FAYETTEVILLE — After a December of being on the road recruiting, trying to hire coaches, doing in-home visits with and hosting official visitors Sam Pittman feels some changes need to be made with transfer portal recruiting. Pittman detailed his busy schedule in December. “I’m embarrassed to tell you a...
hogville.net
Arkansas pitching depth has coaches confident
With just over a week before the 2023 college baseball season opens, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and Razorback pitching coach Matt Hobbs are feeling optimistic and confident about the bevy of quality arms they are going to send to the mound. Van Horn was asked by a fan...
