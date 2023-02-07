Read full article on original website
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
Woolly mammoth soon to walk the Earth again, scientists say
KSNF/KODE — The long-dead woolly mammoth will make its return from extinction by 2027, according to biotech company, Colossal; actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast. Last year, the Dallas-based firm received an additional $60 million in funding to continue the “mammoth” gene-editing work it started in 2021. If successful, not only will Colossal bring […]
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Interesting Leak: A Second NASA Scientist Tells Us That ‘Somebody Else’ Is On The Moon
We live in a strange world, and as Neil Armstrong once said, there are "great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers." NASA Scientists & What They Say About The Moon. Multiple NASA personnel have made some pretty shocking claims about...
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster belonging to company founder and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, and what's left of the car may still be in orbit today.
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day
People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
