RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Woolly mammoth soon to walk the Earth again, scientists say

KSNF/KODE — The long-dead woolly mammoth will make its return from extinction by 2027, according to biotech company, Colossal; actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast. Last year, the Dallas-based firm received an additional $60 million in funding to continue the “mammoth” gene-editing work it started in 2021. If successful, not only will Colossal bring […]
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Ricky

Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day

People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

