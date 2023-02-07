The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.

