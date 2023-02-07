ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine

A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
MORGANTON, NC
860wacb.com

Ohio Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Iredell County Arrest

On Monday, February 6, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team attempted to stop a SUV, with Ohio temporary tag, for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 South near the 62-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and exited the Interstate...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Gets Six To Eight Years For Trafficking Meth

A Hickory man was sentenced to an active prison term of six to eight years for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. The defendant was sentenced Wednesday, February 8th in Catawba County Superior Court. 46-year-old Shah Dion Harrison entered his guilty plea to the charges on January 3,...
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Parlier Wins Alexander County Spelling Bee

Congratulations to Addison Parlier, the Alexander County Schools 2023 Spelling Bee Winner. The 8th grader from West Alexander Middle School spelled vacuousness, profundity, and other tough words to advance. She won the contest with the word “symmetrical”. Parlier advances to the regional round held at Bank of America Stadium....
860wacb.com

Brackets Revealed For Northwestern Conference Basketball Tournament

Alexander Central Women’s Basketball will host Freedom in the First Round of the Conference Tournament on Tuesday at 6pm. Admission is $7 and the only passes accepted are NCHSAA and coaches passes. The Alexander Central Men earn an opening Round Bye.

