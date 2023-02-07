Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million
All for one, and one for all? A hefty portion of the money generated for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation in 2021 came from a single $10 million donation, RadarOnline.com has learned. It's unknown who paid the massive donation which helped to keep the charity named after the Duke and Duchess' son Archie afloat as the donor opted to remain anonymous. All that can be confirmed is the benefactor set up a donor fund with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and directed the $10,000,000 tax-deductible gift for the cause. The charitable foundation's goal is to advance innovative...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Titanic” Resurrected, “Brady” Scores $25 Mil Weekend, “Mike” Loses His Magic,” “House Party” Disappears
James Cameron is the only director in recent memory to have two movies in the box office top 10. “Avatar 2” is still hanging in there with a zillion dollars collected. Now comes the 25th anniversary edition of “Titanic,” in which we discover the boat never sank but everyone washed up on an uncharted island and started a colony.
Comments / 0