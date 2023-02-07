ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million

All for one, and one for all? A hefty portion of the money generated for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation in 2021 came from a single $10 million donation, RadarOnline.com has learned. It's unknown who paid the massive donation which helped to keep the charity named after the Duke and Duchess' son Archie afloat as the donor opted to remain anonymous. All that can be confirmed is the benefactor set up a donor fund with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and directed the $10,000,000 tax-deductible gift for the cause. The charitable foundation's goal is to advance innovative...
Showbiz411

Box Office: “Titanic” Resurrected, “Brady” Scores $25 Mil Weekend, “Mike” Loses His Magic,” “House Party” Disappears

James Cameron is the only director in recent memory to have two movies in the box office top 10. “Avatar 2” is still hanging in there with a zillion dollars collected. Now comes the 25th anniversary edition of “Titanic,” in which we discover the boat never sank but everyone washed up on an uncharted island and started a colony.

