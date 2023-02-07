ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 106.3

Industrial Business Maverick Pipe Coming to Texarkana Means jobs

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. According to a press release, Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10

TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
TEXARKANA, TX
Four States News

Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus

Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load. Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Leadership Texarkana Calling for Nominees for Annual Wilbur Smith Awards

Leadership Texarkana is now requesting nominations from the community for this year's Wilbur Smith Awards for exemplary community leadership. Each year the Wilbur Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective community leadership.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomac Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets throughout the city. The rain began before daybreak and continued through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet. Jazz Rodrigues...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details

The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Police looking for Keysean White wanted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Texarkana, Tx., Police said that they’re looking for Keysean White, who now has a felony warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Polcie said that on January 17th, the victim in the case started getting fraud alerts on her phone that someone was attempting to use her credit card. She was at work at St. Michael Hospital and discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. She then immediately put a hold on all her cards so that they could not be used and reported the theft to us. Not long after that, a doctor found her wallet laying on a table in another part of the hospital – but the credit cards were nowhere to be found, Texarkana, Texas Police said.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy