Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
KSLA
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN. This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location. The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing...
Industrial Business Maverick Pipe Coming to Texarkana Means jobs
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. According to a press release, Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40...
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 10th & 11th
FRIDAY - February 10. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
Enjoy Texarkana Area Veterans 23rd Annual Chili Cook-Off Feb 17
It's chili season, and chili just tastes better when it's made for a great cause. If you make great chili or if you just love eating chili then don't miss the Texarkana Area Veterans Council's 23rd Annual Chili Cook-off. Perfect Weather For Chili Cook-off It all takes place on Friday,...
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus
Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
KSLA
Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load. Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.
Leadership Texarkana Calling for Nominees for Annual Wilbur Smith Awards
Leadership Texarkana is now requesting nominations from the community for this year's Wilbur Smith Awards for exemplary community leadership. Each year the Wilbur Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective community leadership.
Update:Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Thanks to social media the man in the second case has been identified as. Darrell Dewayne Dawson Jr and was located. He is now in custody. Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts.
KSLA
Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomac Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets throughout the city. The rain began before daybreak and continued through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet. Jazz Rodrigues...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details
The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Police looking for Keysean White wanted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse
Texarkana, Tx., Police said that they’re looking for Keysean White, who now has a felony warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Polcie said that on January 17th, the victim in the case started getting fraud alerts on her phone that someone was attempting to use her credit card. She was at work at St. Michael Hospital and discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. She then immediately put a hold on all her cards so that they could not be used and reported the theft to us. Not long after that, a doctor found her wallet laying on a table in another part of the hospital – but the credit cards were nowhere to be found, Texarkana, Texas Police said.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
