Bartlesville, OK

KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper

TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Lawton’s Rib Crib has Ditched Diet Coke

This week's weirdest conversation took place around the lunch table today and it was all about diet vs regular soda. Each Friday I meet "The Boys" for a quick lunch going into the weekend. We catch up on the week, share our shenanigans, and generally try to one-up each other's funny one-liners. It's a good time.
LAWTON, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”
LAWTON, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America

TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?

TULSA, Okla. — Toil at the toll, like what actress Jennifer Garner experienced at an Oklahoma turnpike in 2019, is fading out of the Sooner State. Drivers taking the Creek Turnpike will no longer have to search for nickels, dimes, and quarters beginning Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. “Those...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
Looper

What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?

Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
