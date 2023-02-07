LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO