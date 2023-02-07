ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Probation ordered in workplace beating case

A Streetsboro man has been sentenced to probation for beating a man who told him that he had been fired. Archie R. James, 34, formerly of Masury, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to a charge of attempted felonious assault. Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced James Nov. 22 to 5 years’ probation.
STREETSBORO, OH
Police Investigating Cases of Identity Theft in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are actively investigating two reports of theft by deception in Venango County. According to a pair of releases issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, for a theft by deception incident that occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on January 27.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
Oil City Woman Faces Felony Charge for Alleged Third Retail Theft

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she was caught on Thursday morning stealing items at an Oil City store, making this her third retail theft offense. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Sarah Beth Tucker,...
OIL CITY, PA
Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
New York State Police arrest multiple suspects in operation targeting people trying to exploit children online

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal […]
Trial continued for suspect in fatal shooting on Myrtle Avenue

Feb. 9—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula man accused of fatally shooting Randall Cohen says it was self-defense, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records. Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, is charged with aggravated murder and murder in the Feb. 1, 2022 shooting, according to court records. His appointed attorney, David Per Due, filed the notice of self-defense, court records show.
ASHTABULA, OH
Multiple Dead Animals Found by PSP in Search of Warren County Home

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – A total of 13 dead animals were found by Pennsylvania State Police after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Tidioute Enterprise Road, Southwest Township, Warren County for a welfare check on Feb. 6. During the welfare check, members found the residence to be in deplorable conditions, with no running water or heat.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

