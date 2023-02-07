Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
New QC town manager eager to fill mentor’s big shoes
When Town Manager Bruce Gardner’s family moved to Queen Creek in 1990, he landed a job that kept him on his feet and, in a way, set him on what eventually became his career path. “I was working with my brother in the summer reading water meters,” Gardner chuckled....
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix unveils shipping container housing as homelessness solution
The city and a local developer recently unveiled a new housing project that’s solar-powered and created from repurposed shipping containers in downtown Phoenix. A new sustainable housing concept was recently unveiled in downtown Phoenix. Called Sparkbox, these dwelling units are manufactured out of repurposed shipping containers and are not...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Proposed bill could eliminate Paradise Valley’s 1 home per acre zoning
The By-Right Zoning bill is back and worse than ever. Last year many of us wrote about and worked hard to educate all residents and communities about the dangers and destruction of by-right zoning bill House Bill 2674 for all municipalities throughout Arizona. The Home Builders Association and the Arizona...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix metro named top 10 market for construction starts
A conceptual rendering of the Hub@202 development, which is being constructed in Mesa on the northwest corner of Warner and Sossaman roads. At $224 million, this was one of the largest construction projects to move forward in 2022 in Phoenix. Several major construction projects moved forward in Phoenix in 2022,...
azbigmedia.com
2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions
Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa breaks ground on police facility
Vice-Mayor Rich Vitiello seemed to sum it up best. “Another great day in the city of Maricopa,” Vitiello said Wednesday morning, referring to the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s future Police Administration and Emergency Communications Center. City Council members and police officials ceremoniously plunged their shovels into the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Construction set to start on new downtown Phoenix apartment tower
In the midst of construction of phase two of X Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, a Chicago developer is ready to break ground on X Roosevelt nearby. Chicago-based The X Co. — which recently started construction on the second phase of its X Phoenix multifamily project in downtown Phoenix — plans to break ground nearby this spring on X Roosevelt.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Florence Council begins process of annexing Pinal County land
The Florence Town Council gave staff the go-ahead to initiate annexation proceedings for approximately 37 acres of land in Pinal County that are generally located at the northwest corner of East Hunt Highway and Attaway Road. The move came at its Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. The vacant land, owned by...
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
roselawgroupreporter.com
What’s the impact of an affordable housing project on Chandler?
At least 100 Chandler residents packed a December council meeting to express opposition to an affordable housing project planned for a county island along Ocotillo Road near Arizona Avenue. After the holidays, a few made the trek to downtown Phoenix on a Wednesday morning to voice their concerns to the...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
azbex.com
Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated
The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek Council approves new restaurant drive-thru
A taco shop has received approval from the Queen Creek Town Council to have a 24-hour drive-thru window near a residential area. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the council unanimously voted to give a conditional use permit to Rili B’s to operate its 24-hour drive-thru in the Heritage Square commercial center east of the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Heritage Loop roads. The 2,290-square-foot taco shop is currently under construction.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
roselawgroupreporter.com
See how Maricopa County has drastically changed over the last century
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A new map can show you how the Valley has changed over the past 100 years, all with a click of a button. Maricopa County created a webpage that archived aerial photography and satellite images taken since 1930, allowing people to search a specific area and see its’ past lives.
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Comments / 0