Read full article on original website
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
travellemming.com
7 Best Cities in Arizona in 2023 (According to a Local)
I’m an Arizona local here to tell you about the 7 best cities in Arizona!. The Grand Canyon State is so much more than a vision of the old west. Arizona is home to bustling cities full of entertainment, music, scenic beauty, and historic culture. It’s also a world-renowned foodie destination.
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Proposed bill could eliminate Paradise Valley’s 1 home per acre zoning
The By-Right Zoning bill is back and worse than ever. Last year many of us wrote about and worked hard to educate all residents and communities about the dangers and destruction of by-right zoning bill House Bill 2674 for all municipalities throughout Arizona. The Home Builders Association and the Arizona...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing
PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
AZFamily
Senate panel approves Arizona DES director nominee despite GOP reservations
The Arizona Senate raises the education spending cap on Wednesday. Seven voted no, claiming the system is broken. Arizona lawmakers working to lift school spending cap. The House voted 54-15 to give school districts across Arizona all the money they were promised in last year’s budget. Bill would ban...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Arizona Airport Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Of all the abandoned places in Arizona (and there are quite a few), the Red Butte Airfield is definitely among the eeriest. Not only is this long-forgotten airport tucked away in the dense Kaibab National Forest, but it’s also slowly being reclaimed by nature after being left to decay in the elements for years. Take a look…
fox10phoenix.com
Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again. Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.
Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record
A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues. The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
How gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Comments / 0