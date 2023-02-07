ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
travellemming.com

7 Best Cities in Arizona in 2023 (According to a Local)

I’m an Arizona local here to tell you about the 7 best cities in Arizona!. The Grand Canyon State is so much more than a vision of the old west. Arizona is home to bustling cities full of entertainment, music, scenic beauty, and historic culture. It’s also a world-renowned foodie destination.
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing

PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water

California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
Phys.org

Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell

One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
Alaska Beacon

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
azbigmedia.com

Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings

The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
