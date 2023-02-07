Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Related
Police warn about recent uptick in Avon home burglaries
AVON, Conn. — Avon police said four homes in Avon have been targeted by burglars in the last few weeks. In all of the cases whoever is responsible, broke in through the back door while no one was home. Now neighbors feel like they’re being watched. "They seem...
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woodmont Road in Milford Thursday, Feb. 9 around 2:15 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
Juvenile hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A juvenile was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon in Hartford. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police lieutenant charged for carrying a gun while under the influence
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested for carrying a gun while under the influence following a crash last year. Authorities said the crash happened on October 30 on Highland Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck veered off the road and hit a parked car,...
USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Eyewitness News
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence. Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022. Officers said he was spotted...
Police investigate anonymous bomb threat made against Meriden business
MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police and fire departments are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was called into a local business Thursday morning. Police said an employee at the call center for Jonal Laboratories received a call from an anonymous person who indicated that there was a bomb inside the building.
NBC Connecticut
Cashier Accused of Stealing Over $90,000 From Watertown Meat Center
A cashier at Watertown Meat Center is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her job over the course of several months. Police said 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the series of thefts from January 2022 through October 2022. According to...
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash
A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
wbrc.com
Gun, high-capacity magazine found at school in Connecticut, police say
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man was arrested after a gun with a high-capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden. Police were called to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a reported fight. Officer Keron Bryce from the...
Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart
A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
Suspect wanted for shoplifting in West Springfield
West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0