Naugatuck, CT

FOX 61

Police warn about recent uptick in Avon home burglaries

AVON, Conn. — Avon police said four homes in Avon have been targeted by burglars in the last few weeks. In all of the cases whoever is responsible, broke in through the back door while no one was home. Now neighbors feel like they’re being watched. "They seem...
AVON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

Juvenile hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A juvenile was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon in Hartford. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cashier Accused of Stealing Over $90,000 From Watertown Meat Center

A cashier at Watertown Meat Center is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her job over the course of several months. Police said 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the series of thefts from January 2022 through October 2022. According to...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
wbrc.com

Gun, high-capacity magazine found at school in Connecticut, police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man was arrested after a gun with a high-capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden. Police were called to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a reported fight. Officer Keron Bryce from the...
HAMDEN, CT
riverheadlocal

Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart

A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
RIVERHEAD, NY
