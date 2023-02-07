Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRBI Radio
Versailles closes on purchase of former gas station property
Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles has closed on the purchase of the former Raider Gas property on US 50. The town was awarded a $358,600 Blight Clearance Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs last September to clean up the site of the former gas station and convenience store.
WRBI Radio
Leising meets with Decatur, Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse
Statehouse — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) met with Decatur and Jennings County Farm Bureau at the Statehouse on Thursday, February 9. The group discussed a variety of issues impacting rural communities, as well as ways to address agriculture needs during the current legislative session. Leising represents Senate District...
WRBI Radio
South Ripley Lady Raiders’ season ends at Regional
The South Ripley girls varsity basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in a game heard on WRBI. , falling to #1 ranked North Knox 51-32. The Lady Raiders fell behind 19-5 after one quarter but were able to get it within 8 in the 3rd and 4th quarters before North Knox pulled away.
WRBI Radio
Jac-Cen-Del girls basketball wins 1st Regional Championship since 2016
In a game heard on WRBI Saturday afternoon, the Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles were able to secure their first regional championship since 2016, defeating Bethesda Christian 58-46 in the 1A Regional at. Southwestern Shelby. Leading the way for Jac-Cen-Del was Reagan Hughes with 18 points. Box Score. Jac-Cen-Del 18 15 6...
Comments / 0