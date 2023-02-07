Read full article on original website
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban St. Louis. Taylor claimed he was out of state when the family was killed. Investigators don’t deny he was in California when the bodies were found but a medical examiner determined the victims had died up to three weeks earlier — at a time when Taylor was still in Missouri. The innocence claim was turned aside repeatedly in the days leading up to the execution. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a Democrat, declined to ask a judge for a new hearing, stating the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence.” Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency, saying evidence showed that “Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty.” The Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay on Monday, and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same about two hours before the execution.
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children
Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri death row inmate is executed
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth
Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri
Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
Missouri man gets 30 years for murder he committed as 17-year-old resident of Great Circle
UPDATE 2/8/23 — One of the two men charged with the murder of a fellow Great Circle behavioral facility resident in St. James was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Cody B. Armistead, who was 17 at the time of the 2020 murder, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of first-degree murder and four additional years for abandonment of a corpse. Armistead began his sentence on Jan. 20.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
