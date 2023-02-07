Read full article on original website
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly targeting former MVP ahead of NBA trade deadline
With less than 24 hours before this year’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly set their sights on
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
Now with Milwaukee, Jae Crowder happy to play in the NBA once again
Jae Crowder can now heave a sigh of relief after getting exiled from the Phoenix Suns for most of the season.
Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game
Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?
Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pops up on injury report ahead of clash vs. LeBron James, Lakers
LeBron James is on cloud nine right now after he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will return to action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and you can be sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will want to rain on LeBron’s parade when they face off on the basketball court.
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory.
NBA player hints that Bryn Forbes could be heading back to the Bucks
Following their trade deadline deal for Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee Bucks opened up two roster spots that can be filled via the buyout market. Fans have already started to put together a wish list of names they’d like to see on the roster, but it appears that the team may already have a familiar name in mind. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ringer NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who spoke about his team’s deadline deals, hinted that a former Buck could be heading back to the 414.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Milwaukee Bucks are in sensational form right now; the Los Angeles Lakers are not. But this doesn’t have to mean anything, considering how much star power the Lakers have on the roster. They got LeBron James, for one, whom many consider the GOAT of the sport. But then again, the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s been literally unstoppable this season.
