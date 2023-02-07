Read full article on original website
Tioga County officials oppose key part of ’24 Hochul budget
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.
Tioga County to appoint new legislator on Tuesday
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is gaining a new legislator. Keith Flesher has been appointed to fill a vacancy in District 7. Flesher, who will serve for the remainder of 2023, will be sworn in at the monthly legislative meeting on Tuesday. The seat has been unoccupied since...
Ithaca might extend Black Diamond Trail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca path could become longer. Officials are considering extending the Black Diamond Trail. The town would have to buy more land in the Inlet Valley. A public hearing happens at 5:30 PM on Monday at the Town Hall. In other Ithaca news, there was...
Harford delays Water District meeting
HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Harford are delaying a meeting about the Water District. A public discussion was set for March 6, but town officials say they need more time to gather information. The meeting is now scheduled for April 3 at the Town Hall. Harford is considering...
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
State Police searching for missing Broome County woman
NINEVEH, N.Y. (WHCU) – A search is ongoing for a missing person in Broome County. 21-year-old Judy Benjamin, of Nineveh, was last seen on February 5th at her home on Thorn Hill Road. Nineveh is located about 20 miles east of Binghamton. Benjamin is 5’4″, approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
