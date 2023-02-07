ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day

New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
pix11.com

NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books

The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books. The...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

