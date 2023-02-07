Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Authorities Uncover Over $1.3 Million in Back Wages and Penalties in Construction Site SweepMorristown MinuteJersey City, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Symphony of Brotherhood: Celebrating Unity in New JerseyMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ
New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
This was named the best hole in the wall Mexican restaurant in NJ
Sometimes the best restaurants are off the beaten path; maybe they don’t get all the attention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have exceptional food. The people at Cheapism.com put together a list not just of the best Mexican restaurant in each state, but the best “hole in the wall” Mexican restaurant in each state.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread
Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day
New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl
For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem. Presley was born with fluid in...
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
pix11.com
NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books
The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books. The...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
