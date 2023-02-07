Read full article on original website
Related
WWE legend Jerry Lawler gives update after being hospitalized with ‘massive stroke’
Things are looking up for Jerry Lawler after he suffered a “massive stroke” on Monday in Florida. An update was posted on the WWE legend and Memphis wrestling icon’s Twitter account Wednesday afternoon along with photos of the 73-year-old Lawler recovering in the hospital. “Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday,” the Twitter post said. “He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.” Longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart was in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Provides Update On Health Of Jerry Lawler
The wrestling world received a scare earlier on Tuesday, when reports emerged that Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital. Later information confirmed that Lawler, who once had a heart attack during an episode of "WWE Raw," had suffered a stroke, and was forced to undergo surgery. Now some good news is coming in, courtesy of Dutch Mantell, one of Lawler's most famous rivals.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler update following stroke, surgery is ‘positive’ (UPDATE)
Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday, and his friend Jim Ross has an update. UPDATE 3:51 pm: TMZ Sports reports that Lawler is expected to make a full recovery. I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
WWE icon Jerry Lawler of Memphis hospitalized. Dave Brown 'optimistic' after FaceTime call
Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis resident, was admitted to a Florida hospital Monday after suffering a stroke, according to former WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler's. The legendary professional wrestler is recovering from a stroke in a Fort Myers hospital, Brown told The...
411mania.com
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly
A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Set To Become A Free Agent In 2024
Deonna Purrazzo is Impact-bound for the rest of the year. Fightful Select reports that Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling was originally set to expire in 2022. However, the company has exercised its one-year option on the contract, extending it until the end of 2023. On January 1, 2024, she will become a free agent.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Booked RAW Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view...
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Reportedly Hospitalized Following Stroke
Update [2/7/23, 2:51pm EST]: According to Dave Meltzer, "Lawler is awake, but his situation is very serious." Update [2/7/23, 1:34pm EST]: NBC's local Memphis affiliate is reporting that Lawler suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler underwent surgery and is in inpatient recovery. WWE Hall of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
ewrestlingnews.com
Angelo Parker Recalls Almost Dying At AEW Blood & Guts
The 2022 AEW Blood & Guts show was filled with thrilling matches and shocking moments, but for one competitor, Angelo Parker, it was a moment of intense fear and uncertainty. Parker, who competed in the Blood & Guts match, recently recalled the moment when he felt like he was close to dying.
Comments / 0