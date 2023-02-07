ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

BBC chairman concedes he acted as a sort of ‘introduction agency’ over £800k loan for Boris Johnson

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tnkl3_0kfN69Gg00

The chairman of the BBC conceded he acted as a sort of “introduction agency" over an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson but declined to say if he would resign if criticised by an official inquiry.

Mr Sharp denied he had facilitated the loan for the then-prime minister, who later backed his appointment to lead the broadcaster.

He admitted he went to see Mr Johnson to discuss the job before he applied, although he insisted their relationship was "broadly professional".

In an at-times brutal grilling by MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, Mr Sharp insisted that he "didn't arrange the loan".

He did admit, however, that introduced his friend Sam Blyth to the cabinet secretary Simon Case after Mr Blyth suggested he could ease the prime minister’s money woes.

Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, also said he regretted causing "embarrassment for the BBC".

But he declined to say he would resign if a probe into the affair was critical of his actions.

He told MPs he would "need to see what the inquiry produces" and insisted he was "subject to a very rigorous interview process" and was hired "on merit".

Mr Sharp had appeared before the committee before he became BBC chair.

But he was hauled in front of them again after details of his involvement in the loan emerged.

Before the session began its chair Damian Green told Politico: “We will want to establish whether we were right to approve his appointment, and whether anything we should have known was kept from us.”

During the hearing, Mr Sharp agreed with Mr Green that he had “acted as a sort of introduction agency” between Mr Blyth and Mr Case. "I was actually seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth had contact with the Cabinet Office before he would do anything to help his cousin," he added.

He said he did not provide the former prime minister with personal financial advice adding “I know nothing about his (financial) affairs, I never have done”.

He was accused by Labour MP Kevin Brennan of a "monumental failure of judgment" in not telling the committee about the arrangement at his pre-appointment hearing last January.

Mr Sharp insisted that he “acted in good faith to ensure that the rules were followed and in that sense, I have no regret for that".

Rishi Sunak said Mr Sharp's appointment appears to have been carried out "rigorously and transparently".

But he added: “It is right that people have confidence in the process and that's why the independent commissioner on public appointments is relooking at the process to make sure that everything was done correctly."

Public appointments commissioner William Shawcross had been due to investigate how Mr Sharp got the job, but recused himself last week, saying the pair had met "on previous occasions".

Lawyer Adam Heppinstall KC has now been appointed to lead the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK would be global pariah like Russia if Sunak pulls out of ECHR, Tories warn

Rishi Sunak has been warned that withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) would make the UK an international pariah and put him in the same “inglorious company” as Vladimir Putin.Senior Conservative MPs have spoken out against the mooted withdrawal from the landmark convention as a way of cracking down on small boats – warning that it would put Britain in the same camp as Russia.Labour also urged Mr Sunak not to follow the “brutal dictator’s lead”, while a former national security adviser warned it would mean the end of cooperation with the EU on vital law...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
BBC

Jared O'Mara: Jailed ex-MP 'drank litre of vodka' before BBC interview

Jared O'Mara consumed a litre of vodka before a BBC interview in July 2019 while he was still an MP, Leeds Crown Court heard during his trial for fraud. The former Sheffield Hallam MP, who tried to claim £52,000 of taxpayers' money to help fund a cocaine habit, has been jailed for four years.
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Cruella’ SOTU outfit cost $500 and was supposed to look like the China balloon, her staff reveal

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s so-called “Cruella” outfit at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address cost $495 and was intended to be a reference to the Chinese spy balloon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Republican representative has revealed.Ms Greene, wearing a white fur-trimmed coat, heckled Mr Biden several times during his speech on Tuesday, with her attire garnering a lot of attention on social media. A number of Twitter users compared the coat to the one worn by the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil or the White Witch of Narnia.On Overland, the Peruvian alpaca wool coat can be...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Row erupts over Chinese official’s visit to UK as senior Tories blast it as ‘propoganda coup’

Senior Conservatives have attacked ministers over what they say is a “propaganda coup” for the Chinese Government. Tory MPs said an official from a region of China accused of genocide should be arrested if he arrives in the UK for talks with the Foreign Office. The governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyaz, may travel to the UK next week and could meet Foreign Office officials. China has been condemned for its treatment of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Allegations include the forced sterilisation of women and that children have been put in "concentration camps".Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said...
BBC

Dominic Raab: I behaved professionally at all times

Dominic Raab has insisted he "behaved professionally at all times" despite facing allegations of bullying. In an interview with the BBC, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister said he would not comment on recent "anonymous reports in the media". In his experience, he added, such reports were "mostly incorrect".
The Independent

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
The Independent

Braverman dodges question on timescale for stopping Channel crossings

The Home Secretary has refused to put a timescale on when the Government’s plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel will succeed.The Government is set to publish legislation designed to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in small boats, as one of Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities in the run-up to the next general election.But Suella Braverman and Mr Sunak have faced questions about the timeframe for that commitment.I'm not going to put a timescale on it, but what I am going to say is it's going to take as long as it will takeSuella BravermanSpeaking...
The Independent

‘Don’t play it please’: New Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson clashes with BBC presenter over dishonesty

New Conservative Party deputy chair Lee Anderson clashed with a BBC Radio Nottingham presenter when she pressed him on his “dishonesty.”The MP for Ashfield has stirred controversy after advocating for reintroducing the death penalty in a Spectator interview and claiming that people need to learn to cook and budget properly rather than use food banks.As Verity Cowley pressed Mr Anderson on whether he was “dishonest” - referencing when he asked a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter for a door knock - he asked her ten times whether she had ever told a lie.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Treasury tightens controls on new spending in Michael Gove's department

The government department in charge of levelling up has had controls on its spending tightened because of Treasury concerns about value for money. Levelling Up Minister Lee Rowley confirmed to MPs the Treasury would have to sign off all new capital schemes, including building projects. Previously the department headed by...
The Independent

Earthquake in UK as residents report houses shaking and loud rumbling

Residents across Essex have reported being awoken by “shaking” and “loud rumbling” after an earthquake struck at 5.05am on Thursday.The British Geological Society (BGS) confirmed that the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred in Bicknacre, southeast of Chelsmford, at a depth of around 9km. Tremors were reported by communities across Runwell, South Woodham Ferrers and Bicknacre.One resident told the BGS that the event “was like an underground train going under our bungalow”, with others describing that it “felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over”.Four miles south of the epicentre, Darren Draper felt the earthquake in South Woodham Ferrers....
The Independent

Labour secures comfortable win in West Lancashire by-election

Labour’s Ashley Dalton has become the country’s newest MP after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of less than 32%.Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy