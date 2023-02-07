ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Review: Channing Tatum And Salma Hayek Gyrate Their Way To A Serviceable Third Installment In ‘The Magic Mike’ Franchise

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkyDN_0kfN5tNi00

Channing Tatum is back as the magic man, and Stephen Soderberg returns to direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance . Written by Reid Carolin, this stripper story has a feminist edge  as it introduces a new character played by Salma Hayek who’s at the center of the story. Like the other two films, Last Dance has some electric dance numbers (choreographed by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick), with Tatum being as charming as ever. But something is missing from this one and its rushed conclusion makes those ending moments appear random and out of place.

We first see Mike Lane (Tatum) working as a bartender at an event where he meets Maxandra “Max” Mendoza, a wealthy socialite going through a divorce. He goes back to her house, and she offers him six thousand dollars to ‘entertain’ her–prompting the longest strip dance scene ever. All the whining and gyrating wins Max over enough to ask Mike to travel with her to London and offers him a business proposition. Turns out she and her soon-to-be-ex-husband own a property called the Rattagan, where the play Isabel Ascendent takes place, and wants Mike to put on a cabaret show at the theater where he is the production director.

In London, Mike lives at Max’s mansion with her daughter Zadie (Jemelia George) who calls attention to the fact that her mother is a scatterbrained spinster with tons of ideas that never come to fruition. Mike shows he’s a capable leader with choosing dancers, and putting together a full production, but Max (albeit forcefully) adds her opinions on how things should go as well. Then again, she is the targeted audience so shaping the show to her will is the best idea.  With one month to organize and put on a one night performance, they plan to put on the best strip show the UK has to offer.

The film goes through the entire production process from idea to execution. Like any theater show there is a structure and variety of attitudes and personalities that must mesh together in order for something like this to work. That’s why Max is so desperate for this show to go on. She is a woman trying to create her own reality through this project. She neglects her child, and the people around her, to pursue her own selfish needs. At first, she bosses Mike around, but he goes along with what she says according to him, “no one has ever believed in him like she does.”  I mean she isn’t a bad person, just misguided.

The crux of this Magic Mike’s Last Dance is womanhood, embracing old age, showing women that there is life after divorce, and you are worthy of love. Salma Hayek is at the center of this is her story, and Mike (even though the film is named after him) must fit within her personal narrative. The characters are written with a surprising amount of cooperation and compromise between them and work as collaborators instead of people of opposite genders constantly at war.

Where the film falters is that it stops being about characters and more about the dance numbers. What makes the franchise so enthralling is it’s a character study about blue-collar folks finding creative ways to make ends-meet. Magic Mike’s Last Dance puts a woman in it and calls it feminist. This movie feels so separate it can work as a one off because the only thing tying this film to the overall universe is a five-minute cameo by former cast members Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez, Kevin Nash, and Joe Manganiello. Other needless characters are shoehorned into the narrative with no purpose other than being a space holder to pad the run time.

In a moment that feels unearned, the duo reveal their love for one another after one month of knowing each other, then the movie ends. What did the characters learn? Is that it for Mike? He’s going to stay in London and do what? It’s like the production ran out of time, or money and couldn’t create a proper ending that brings the series to a close.

The film has enough laughs and dance sequences that despite going on for too long, are fun to watch. If you’re a Magic Mike fan, expect to see less Mike and more everyone else. Is commendable that the script aims to center women and their needs, but it doesn’t need to be repeated over and over for the audience to get it.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts

She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
PopCrush

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)

Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy