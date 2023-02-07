Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Trade to Falcons ‘Only If Necessary!’ ESPN Gibberish?
The concept of Lamar Jackson being traded to the Atlanta Falcons is at this point rather thrilling ... The Falcons remain somewhat unsettled at QB, though rookie Desmond Ridder seems to have some support inside the building. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens obviously have some uncertainty regarding the planned signing of QB Lamar Jackson. ... though Ravens coach John Harbaugh insists the club is "200-percent'' committed to retaining the MVP.
Eagles returner Britain Covey only name on final SBLVII injury report
The Kansas City Chiefs have a clean bill of health, while the Philadelphia Eagles listed only one player, wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey, on the final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Covey (hamstring) popped up for the first time Thursday, was...
Justin Fields 'would love honesty' in Bears' draft plans
In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Super Bowl radio row Friday, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields addressed the possibility that the Bears might use the No. 1 overall draft pick on another quarterback and said he'd like the team to be transparent with him throughout the spring. Fields...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Reports: Tom Brady files retirement papers, Bucs take $35M cap hit
Tom Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday, several reports said, cementing the seven-time Super Bowl winner's Feb. 1 announcement that his playing days were over. Brady retired last winter, walked it back 40 days later and played one final season with the...
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with a near triple-double -- 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for anti-gay remark
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday. Thomas' comments came during TNT's on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dinwiddie joked with...
Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks. Wes Edens and Lasry teamed...
