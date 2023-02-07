ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Lamar Trade to Falcons ‘Only If Necessary!’ ESPN Gibberish?

The concept of Lamar Jackson being traded to the Atlanta Falcons is at this point rather thrilling ... The Falcons remain somewhat unsettled at QB, though rookie Desmond Ridder seems to have some support inside the building. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens obviously have some uncertainty regarding the planned signing of QB Lamar Jackson. ... though Ravens coach John Harbaugh insists the club is "200-percent'' committed to retaining the MVP.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Eagles returner Britain Covey only name on final SBLVII injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clean bill of health, while the Philadelphia Eagles listed only one player, wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey, on the final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Covey (hamstring) popped up for the first time Thursday, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Justin Fields 'would love honesty' in Bears' draft plans

In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Super Bowl radio row Friday, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields addressed the possibility that the Bears might use the No. 1 overall draft pick on another quarterback and said he'd like the team to be transparent with him throughout the spring. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Tom Brady files retirement papers, Bucs take $35M cap hit

Tom Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday, several reports said, cementing the seven-time Super Bowl winner's Feb. 1 announcement that his playing days were over. Brady retired last winter, walked it back 40 days later and played one final season with the...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets

Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with a near triple-double -- 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for anti-gay remark

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday. Thomas' comments came during TNT's on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dinwiddie joked with...
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks

The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks. Wes Edens and Lasry teamed...
CLEVELAND, OH

