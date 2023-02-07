Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Inks MoU With The Sandbox For Metaverse Advancement
The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform has inked a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia to promote metaverse-related projects. According to the announcement made during the Leap Tech Conference which was held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, the Middle East nation’s Digital Government Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whose details were not disclosed.
Nokia Sets-Up Metaverse Labs to Experiments on Breweries
Nokia best known for its mobile phones has established Metaverse Labs to investigate the possible applications of the Metaverse, a virtual environment that mimics the real world, in a variety of sectors including manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Robert Joyce, Chief Technical Officer of Nokia Oceania,...
Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Coin Cloud, a digital currency automatic teller machines’ operator, has recently joined the list of companies who have severely suffered this crypto winter. On February 7, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. According to a recent report,...
Revolut Launches Staking Services for ETH, DOT, ADA And XTZ
British financial technology company Revolut has launched staking services for a couple of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) tokens including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTZ). This staking option is not limited to only these tokens but for now, the bank will start with them pending when a decision for expansion is made.
US Officials Pressuring Banks to Break Link with Crypto Companies
United States authorities have been rumored to have quietly made suggestions that traditional banks cut off connections with crypto firms. Nic Carter, a partner at Castle Island Ventures, provided specifics of the tactics used by the authorities in a newsletter. He highlighted a series of events concerning banks, including policies that have been adopted in recent times.
Binance Commands 55% of Spot Trading Following FTX Collapse
Following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, its rival Binance has gained more dominance in global crypto spot trading. Specifically, the leading digital asset service provider controlled as much as 55% of the world’s crypto spot trading in January. According to data from CryptoCompare, this indicates a 7%...
ConsenSys CEO Claims 11% Layoff Has no Negative Effect on its Goals
Joe Lubin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of blockchain software company ConsenSys claims that its recent headcount reduction has not negatively impacted its ability to achieve its goals. For context, Lubin said that “we’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities.” He explained that the layoffs provided an easier route for the company to conserve funds and effectively run its operations.
CleanSpark Pursues Assets Acquisition Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
CleanSpark crypto mining firm has announced its intention to acquire more mining assets despite market challenges. The crypto miner is taking the bold step amid the current crypto winter where miners are suffering from the drop in Bitcoin prices and the high cost of energy. CleanSpark plans to acquire my...
NYDFS Reportedly Probing BUSD Issuer Paxos Trust
New York-based blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Company has come under investigation by the United States authorities in relation to a regulation issue whose scope has currently not been disclosed. A person familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous explained that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has opened a probe into the company.
Robinhood to Purchase SBF’s 50M HOOD Shares
American trading platform Robinhood has finally received board of directors approval to buy back the $578 million in stake in their company that was previously acquired by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang. In its fourth-quarter report published on February 8, Robinhood confirmed that the board...
BNY Mellon Exec Bullish on Digital Assets Amid Crypto Winter
Michael Demissie, the Head of Digital Assets and Advanced Solutions at American banking giant, BNY Mellon has expressed his confidence in the digital asset industry. Demissie said the industry is here to stay despite the crypto market being down by 60% from all-time highs. His statement was based on the...
Tether Posts $700M Profit in Q4 2022 Amidst Market Crunch
Despite the huge blow the crypto industry experienced all through last year and the bankruptcy of some crypto exchanges, the company behind the largest stablecoin, Tether, has consistently placed transparency, accountability, and operational excellence above every other thing. As such, the blockchain-enabled platform experienced growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Bit2Me Debit Card Offers Consumers up to 9% Cash-back and Crypto Payment Support
Bit2Me, Spain’s leading exchange and the first company to receive recognition as a virtual service provider by the Bank of Spain, has just unveiled its much-anticipated debit card. The Bit2Me debit card operates on the expansive Mastercard network, allowing users to make payments in both crypto-stablecoin and fiat currency at over 90 million businesses worldwide, while also offering up to 9% cashback on all transactions.
Riot Blockchain Produced 740 BTC Last Month
Riot Blockchain, a bitcoin mining company, produced 740 BTC in January, a 62% rise from that month’s output and a new monthly record for the business. The year’s promising beginning stands in contrast to the disappointing output levels and declining income expected to occur by the end of 2022.
