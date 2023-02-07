Bit2Me, Spain’s leading exchange and the first company to receive recognition as a virtual service provider by the Bank of Spain, has just unveiled its much-anticipated debit card. The Bit2Me debit card operates on the expansive Mastercard network, allowing users to make payments in both crypto-stablecoin and fiat currency at over 90 million businesses worldwide, while also offering up to 9% cashback on all transactions.

9 HOURS AGO