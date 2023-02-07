Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hawks add three players at the trade deadline, beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107
The Hawks beat the undermanned Phoenix Suns 116-107 on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young scored 36 points, dished out twelve assists and pulled down seven rebounds. The Suns had only nine players available after trading Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges as part of a package for Kevin Durant, the 13-time All-Star, before the […] The post Hawks add three players at the trade deadline, beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Lamar Trade to Falcons ‘Only If Necessary!’ ESPN Gibberish?
The concept of Lamar Jackson being traded to the Atlanta Falcons is at this point rather thrilling ... The Falcons remain somewhat unsettled at QB, though rookie Desmond Ridder seems to have some support inside the building. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens obviously have some uncertainty regarding the planned signing of QB Lamar Jackson. ... though Ravens coach John Harbaugh insists the club is "200-percent'' committed to retaining the MVP.
NBA Trade Deadline: Pistons’ Saddiq Bey to Atlanta, James Wiseman to Detroit in three-team deal
There are initial reports that the Detroit Pistons have agreed to send Saddiq Bey to the Golden State Warriors for James Wiseman, with the Warriors rerouting Bey to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowksi. Detroit is also sending Kevin Knox to make the money work, per Woj. There are no indications at the moment of additional assets coming from either the Warriors or the Hawks.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Kings Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Friday's game.
Grading the Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Moves
Grading the Atlanta Hawks roster moves at the NBA trade deadline.
No Kevin Durant yet, but Devin Booker, Suns skip past Pacers
All five Phoenix starters scored in double figures and the visiting Suns never trailed en route to a 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. Phoenix came into Friday's contest a day removed from acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Brooklyn. The 10-time All-NBA honoree Durant was not available to play against the Pacers, but the Suns did not need him with a balanced scoring effort and stifling defense overwhelming struggling Indiana.
Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets
Although they were without Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sank 25 3-pointers and earned a 127-116 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, and finished with a game-high 41 points. Tatum, 24, is the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-point field goals.
New-look Lakers renew rivalry with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors get an opportunity to congratulate the NBA's new scoring king, welcome back an old friend and take a glance at the new-look Los Angeles Lakers all at the same time when the Pacific Division rivals meet Saturday night in San Francisco. The head-to-head is the second...
Jazz end 3-game skid by coming back to defeat Raptors
Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen each scored 23 points and the visiting Utah Jazz overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night. Markkanen also posted nine rebounds and five assists, and Collin Sexton added 22 points for the Jazz, who ended...
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Preview
The Sixers close out their season series against the New York Knicks.
Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks. Wes Edens and Lasry teamed...
Pistons pull out 2-OT win, extend Spurs' skid to 11
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, rookie Jalen Duren added a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds and the host Detroit Pistons topped the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday night. Detroit's Jaden Ivey supplied 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Isaiah Stewart had 15 points...
Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to convincing win over Timberwolves
Behind a balanced offensive effort, led by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 128-107 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Morant had 32 points, including 20 in the first half, nine assists and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 15 points and six rebounds.
