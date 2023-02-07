All five Phoenix starters scored in double figures and the visiting Suns never trailed en route to a 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. Phoenix came into Friday's contest a day removed from acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Brooklyn. The 10-time All-NBA honoree Durant was not available to play against the Pacers, but the Suns did not need him with a balanced scoring effort and stifling defense overwhelming struggling Indiana.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO