Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder vs. Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (25-28) will play the second night of a road back-to-back following a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Meanwhile. the Lakers (25-29) lost their last game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The biggest storyline heading into this game involves LeBron James’ quest to become the all-time scoring leader in league history. With James just 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot, it’s realistic he achieves this mark against the Thunder.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: TNT

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Aaron Wiggins
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jaylin Williams

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Dennis Schroder
  • Patrick Beverley
  • LeBron James
  • Rui Hachimura
  • Anthony Davis

Thunder at Lakers notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Lu Dort is out due to a hamstring strain.

Lakers: LeBron James is questionable due to ankle soreness. Anthony Davis is probable due to a foot stress injury. Austin Reaves due to a hamstring strain.

