PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 141-114 loss to the Warriors

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder started off their three-game West Coast trip with a 141-114 uninspiring loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Just like the good old days, Klay Thompson served as a Thunder killer. Without Steph Curry, Thompson scored 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and went 12-of-16 from three.

The Warriors shot a season-high 26-of-50 (52%) from three.

For the Thunder, not a whole ton to write about. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Aaron Wiggins was the lone bright spot as he finished with 18 points.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 27-point loss.

Feb 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

